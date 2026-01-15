New Mike McDaniel Report Is Good News For Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for an offensive coordinator this offseason and the team's top target arguably should be former Miami Marlins head coach Mike McDaniel.

This is a point that has been made a handful of times already since it was announced that Kevin Patullo would not be the team's offensive coordinator in 2026, including from me. McDaniel arguably is the top offensive coach on the market right now, and The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that him and Brian Daboll are at the top of the Eagles' list.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have begun reaching out to candidates regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy," Russini wrote. "Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the top of their list, sources say."

The Eagles should be all over Mike McDaniel

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The playoffs are ongoing, but teams have been interviewing candidates left and right for head coaching jobs, as well as coordinator positions. McDaniel has been a hot commodity already this offseason with head coach and offensive coordinator interviews. He has been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator jobs and the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans head coach jobs, to name a few. One thing that should give Eagles fans a bit of hope, though, is Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported that McDaniel would consider a "great" offensive coordinator job over a "not-great" head coach job.

"Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview for the Bucs’ OC job Friday. He would consider a great OC opportunity better than a not-great head coaching vacancy," Auman wrote on X.

The Eagles arguably have the most talented roster in football and have had multiple offensive coordinators go on to land head coaching positions after spending time with Philadelphia since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach, including Kellen Moore most recently.

The Eagles are the two-time reigning NFC East champs and won Super Bowl LIX last year. Arguably, the open offensive coordinator job would put whoever takes the job on full display and there are weapons in place for a high-octane offense. Moore was in town for one year and Saquon Barkley topped 2,000 yards and then he got the New Orleans Saints head coaching position. Hopefully, an opportunity like that is of interest to McDaniel.

