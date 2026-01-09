Niners Brock Purdy Is Ready To Move On From First Trip To Philly

PHILADELPHIA - January in Philadelphia is not a fond memory for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The storybook of Purdy rising from Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft to the starting signal caller in the NFC Championship Game over nine months was never finished, spoiled by ex-Eagles edge rush Haason Reddick, who raced around the right end and clobbered the Iowa State product, tearing the UCL ligament in Purdy's right elbow on the opening drive of a 31-7 Eagles' rout.

"You tear your UCL, the ligament that you use as a quarterback, as a thrower, obviously you start thinking about your future and things and coming back from the injury and it was at the end of the year so I was questioning will I be back in time, will I be the guy come the start of the season? Stuff like that," Purdy remembered earlier this week. "...But now we’re moved on and ready to go.”

Rapid Recovery

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Since that day, Purdy has proven he wasn't a one-hit wonder, not only returning from surgery well but developing into a top-tier NFL starter who led San Francisco to the Super Bowl after the 2023 season.

Purdy and the Niners won in their return to Philadelphia the next season so perhaps the "revenge" from the initial injury and it;s impact in the blowout is a hurdle already accomplished. This time, Purdy's worry are with Vic Fangio's stingy defense and a dominant front led by Jalen Carter and Jaelan Phillips.

"Obviously, I’m thankful to be able to have healed up from the injury, go to the Super Bowl and have three more seasons after what had happened there," Purdy admitted. "But you know, more than anything, it’s our 2025 season and trying to finish strong and go in and compete against a new team, scheme kind of feel. That’s where my mindset is at with that."

Since that 2023 season in which the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII, things have been more difficult. The 49ers struggled through an injury-plagued 6-11 2024 campaign before rebounding to finish 12-5 this season. However, a Week 18 loss to Seattle sent the Niners from a potential No. 1 seed down to No. 6 and a trip to South Philly.

San Francisco saw enough in Purdy through the ups and downs to give him a five-year, $265 million contract extension this spring and that's a decision that can be validated by upsetting the Eagles this weekend.

"Obviously, we know Philly from being there and their environment, their fans, all the things. It’s getting prepared for that right now rather than having flashbacks or anything like that," Purdy insisted. "I already went there in 2023 and played after what had happened in ‘22. So, I feel like that’s out of the way and ready to move on.”

