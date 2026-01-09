Niners Brock Purdy Is Ready To Move On From First Trip To Philly
PHILADELPHIA - January in Philadelphia is not a fond memory for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
The storybook of Purdy rising from Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft to the starting signal caller in the NFC Championship Game over nine months was never finished, spoiled by ex-Eagles edge rush Haason Reddick, who raced around the right end and clobbered the Iowa State product, tearing the UCL ligament in Purdy's right elbow on the opening drive of a 31-7 Eagles' rout.
"You tear your UCL, the ligament that you use as a quarterback, as a thrower, obviously you start thinking about your future and things and coming back from the injury and it was at the end of the year so I was questioning will I be back in time, will I be the guy come the start of the season? Stuff like that," Purdy remembered earlier this week. "...But now we’re moved on and ready to go.”
Rapid Recovery
Since that day, Purdy has proven he wasn't a one-hit wonder, not only returning from surgery well but developing into a top-tier NFL starter who led San Francisco to the Super Bowl after the 2023 season.
Purdy and the Niners won in their return to Philadelphia the next season so perhaps the "revenge" from the initial injury and it;s impact in the blowout is a hurdle already accomplished. This time, Purdy's worry are with Vic Fangio's stingy defense and a dominant front led by Jalen Carter and Jaelan Phillips.
"Obviously, I’m thankful to be able to have healed up from the injury, go to the Super Bowl and have three more seasons after what had happened there," Purdy admitted. "But you know, more than anything, it’s our 2025 season and trying to finish strong and go in and compete against a new team, scheme kind of feel. That’s where my mindset is at with that."
Since that 2023 season in which the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII, things have been more difficult. The 49ers struggled through an injury-plagued 6-11 2024 campaign before rebounding to finish 12-5 this season. However, a Week 18 loss to Seattle sent the Niners from a potential No. 1 seed down to No. 6 and a trip to South Philly.
San Francisco saw enough in Purdy through the ups and downs to give him a five-year, $265 million contract extension this spring and that's a decision that can be validated by upsetting the Eagles this weekend.
"Obviously, we know Philly from being there and their environment, their fans, all the things. It’s getting prepared for that right now rather than having flashbacks or anything like that," Purdy insisted. "I already went there in 2023 and played after what had happened in ‘22. So, I feel like that’s out of the way and ready to move on.”
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen