No Rest For The Weary: Eagles Are Full Steam Ahead Vs. Bills

PHILADELPHIA - Depending on your favorite playoff prediction website, the Eagles have a near 90% chance of being the NFC’s No. 3 seed entering next month’s playoffs with two regular-season games to go.

To use ESPN as the default setting, the actual number is 87% with a 13% chance of jumping up to No. 2. and ahead of the Chicago Bears.

The avenue for that is pretty simple. The Eagles have to win out at 11-4 Buffalo on Sunday and again beat the four-win Washington Commanders in Week 18, a team that has seemingly already cashed in its chips after a disappointing season.

However, the 11-4 Bears would also have to lose out at 11-4 San Francisco (certainly a possibility with the 49ers fighting for the No. 1 seed), and also lose in the Windy City against a Detroit team that has eliminated from playoff competition on Christmas Day against the Max Brosmer-led Vikings.

On the surface, the prize, a guaranteed second home game in the divisional round if you’re able to advance, is worth fighting for. It’s also never a bad idea to approach life is a realistic fashion.

Rest Vs. Rust

The whole philosophy of the Nick Sirianni-led Eagles is “be where your feet are” and compartmentalize to one game at a time.

So, Philadelphia is “full steam ahead” against the Bills, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week. Then you revisit in Week 18 and potential scoreboard watching in-game if the No. 2 seed is still in play.

There was a strong feeling at the NovaCare Complex this week that the Eagles would have been playing to win in Week 17 even If the potential percentages to jump were even lower.

The idea of rest vs. rust, leans to the latter when there are two weeks to play with.

“We think playing our guys is the best thing for our football team,” Sirianni said. “But you think through everything. I think anytime you step onto the football field, there’s an opportunity to get better.

“… We’re trying to play our best football by the end of the season.”

The Eagles have already gotten some of their mojo back after impressive wins over lesser foes in Las Vegas and the Commanders. A win over a real Super Bowl contender on the road could be the liftoff for another run at the big game.

“You always want to be playing your best at this time,” star wide receiver DeVonta Smith said. “You’re starting to find it now.”

Sirianni recognizes that and will wait to take the foot off the gas until Week 18.

