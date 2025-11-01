Scout Misses Mark On Eagles' Brandon Graham
Over the last few weeks, the three biggest stories for the Philadelphia Eagles have been preparations for the trade deadline, an injury to AJ Brown, and the return of team legend Brandon Graham.
The trade deadline is coming quickly and the Eagles already made a move by adding cornerback Michael Carter II. Brown missed the Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Graham came out of retirement to try to help the Eagles' pass rush, which has been under a microscope all season.
On that last point, Graham hasn't played in a game yet, but that could change after the bye week as soon as Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. But, he has had an impact and discussed taking rookie Jihaad Campbell under his wing right away, for example. While this is the case, it doesn't sound like the view around the league right now is that Graham will have a big impact on the field, per FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams, citing an anonymous NFC scout.
"Getting (Brandon Graham) back (out of retirement) is a nice story, but he’s a part-time player who will only marginally help their pass rush," an NFC scout told Vacciano and Williams. "They are getting no push off the edge and Howie knows they can’t win that way."
Brandon Graham was a great pickup at a critical time for the Eagles
It's a fair argument that a 37-year-old joining a team mid-season out of retirement may not have a massive impact on the field. But, Graham is someone who could prove that idea wrong. Last year before he got hurt, he was having a great season. He had 3 1/2 sacks in 11 games and seven total quarterback hits.
Graham is someone who will help the Eagles' depth, but his presence in the locker room and leadership on the field arguably are what makes him different.
What Graham does, goes beyond the box score. For the box score, he may just "marginally" help the pass rush with a few tackles here and there. But, him just being on this team right now arguably is a positive. At 6-2, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East, but before the last two weeks, most of the noise around the team has actually been negative. There's been drama left and right. The vibe has started to shift for the better over the last two weeks, and that's something Graham will absolutely help with.
The Eagles should absolutely look for another piece or two before the trade deadline but there's a real argument that Graham's impact will be bigger than some think right now.
