Senior Bowl Staff Takes On A Larger Eagles' Tint
PHILADELPHIA - Previously, Eagles’ veteran defensive line coach Clint Hurtt was named the head coach of the National Team at the annual Senior Bowl.
It’s now known that Hurtt’s staff at the Senior Bowl will have a deeper Eagles’ tint to it, perhaps giving the organization a better opportunity to scout some of the top college players in the nation in advance of April's NFL Draft.
Hurtt’s offensive coordinator for the week in Mobile, Alabama is going to be Eagles’ assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton.
Support staff for Hurtt will include assistant to head coach Nick Sirianni, Cole Peterson, and Molly Rottinghaus, who is a football operations coordinator with Philadelphia and was a one-time assistant to head coach Luck Fickell at the University of Wisconsin.
Coach Clint
Hurtt has helped develop Jalen Carter into one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles in the NFL while also stewarding over career years for both Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo in the 2025 season.
One of Hurtt’s former pupils, Milton Williams, also received a monster deal from the New England Patriots in free agency last year and lived up to it with the Pats set to play in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.
Before arriving to Philadelphia as the D-Line coach under Vic Fangio in 2024, Hurtt was the defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2022-2023. Prior to that he was the assistant head coach/defensive line with the Seahawks.
With Singleton overseeing the running backs, the Eagles’ rushing attack has played an integral part in each of the team’s last five playoff runs, which includes two conference titles and the Super Bowl LIX Championship.
Peterson joined the Eagles as the team’s assistant to the head coach during the 2025 offseason.
Before he arrived in Philadelphia, Peterson served as the executive director of football operations (2023-24) under head coach Trent Dilfer at UAB, where he helped lead the day-to-day operations of the program.
Rottinghaus joined the Eagles in July of last year and being assistant to Fickell at Wisconsin.
