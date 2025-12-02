Taking It Too Far: Eagles Coach's House Is Vandalized

PHILADELPHIA - The South Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized early Saturday morning after Philadelphia's disappointing Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears, according to the Moorestown Police Department.

A video posted on social media showed a small group appearing to throw something at Patullo's home. Speculation online was that the objects being thrown were rocks, but a police spokesman confirmed eggs were tossed while adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Patullo, the Eagles' first-year OC and play-caller, has been the scapegoat for a perceived underachieving offense for much of the fan base.

Underachieving Offense

Running Back Saquon Barkley gets his work in. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Despite an array of stars and 10 of 11 starters returning from a Super Bowl LIX-winning unit, the Philadelphia offense currently ranks 24th in the NFL in total offense (304.8 yards per game) and 19th in points per game at 22.5. The Eagles are No. 23 in passing offense (196.3 YPG) and No.22 rushing it (108.5 YPG).

Some advanced efficiency numbers for Philadelphia's offense are even lower than that.

A close friend and confidante of head coach Nick Sirianni, Patullo arrived with the Eagles head coach from Indianapolis in 2021 and spent his first four years in the organization as the passing game coordinator. He was also elevated to the title of associate head coach in 2023-24 before getting the OC job, as the replacement for Kellen Moore, now the head coach in New Orleans.

When Sirianni was almost forced to miss a game in the COVID era, Patullo was earmarked to be the head coach on game day.

On his weekly video conference call with reporters Monday, Sirianni again claimed that Patullo would remain the Eagles' play-caller following a weekend of evaluation, noting there could be change to "scheme and everything."

"I always want to answer your guys' question as much as I can. Obviously, we're evaluating everything," the coach said in response to a question from Eagles On SI. "You don't have as much time as you have in a normal bye week, but it's a mini-bye and so everything was being evaluated. We will think about some different things that we want to do all over the place: scheme, everything. I don't think it benefits us for me to share in particular what that is.

"Just know this: We want to get this thing fixed more than anybody. We live it, breathe it, and [are] involved in it every waking second of our lives. That's what we're working on right now."

The Eagles have dropped two consecutive games, falling to 8-4 entering a Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8. They remain in the first place in the NFC East.

MORE NFL: Play-Caller Stays But Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints At Changes