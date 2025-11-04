Three Words Defining Eagles' 2025 Season: 'Tough, Detailed, Together'
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a completely different place than they were last year coming out of the bye week.
In 2024, Philadelphia's bye week was earlier in the season in Week 5. At that time, the Eagles were 2-2 and the vibe around the team was significantly more negative than at any point in 2025. There were people calling for Nick Sirianni's job, and Philadelphia was a team in flux overall. The Eagles utilized that bye week to get together, work through the early-season slump, and came out on the other side winning 12 of their final 13 games of the regular season before a run to Super Bowl LIX.
This year, the Eagles are 6-2 coming out of the bye week in first place in the NFC East with a Week 10 matchup coming up against the Green Bay Packers. So, what's the message this year coming out of the bye? Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean gave some insight into the team in an interview after being named the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP.
"Every team is different," Dean said. "Every team is different. It's later in the season as far as the bye week and everything too. Of course you see similarities and you see a lot of differences also just because the nature of the league is different. Every year is always just different but thing that kind of remains the same is the standard. I feel like we kind of set the standard for ourselves. Even when we kind of deviate away from that standard, we're able to real ourselves back in and get ourselves back to the standard which this year is 'TDT.' Tough, detailed, together. That's kind of been our standard."
The Eagles are trending in the right direction coming out of the bye
Dean has dealt with adversity himself. He notably suffered a torn patellar tendon in the playoffs last year against the Packers. He has worked his way all the way back and appeared in three games so far this season, and has had an impact right away with 11 tackles, including one for a loss.
"I'm feeling great," Dean said. "I'm feeling great. We had the bye. Being able to come off the bye and you know we have to hit the ground running coming out of the bye. I feel like we do a good job with our self-reflection and not being complacent and coming out of the bye better than we went into the bye. That's kind of the biggest thing."
Dean is healthy, making an impact in the community -- which you can help out with right here -- and doing everything right on the field. Philadelphia will face the Packers on Monday, Nov. 10th on the road and things are trending in the right direction for the team overall.
