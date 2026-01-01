Veteran's Advice For Eagles Rookie Cameron Williams: 'This Is A Game Where You Go Above And Beyond.”

PHILADELPHIA - Over the last several weeks the Eagles started 21-day practice windows for rookie offensive linemen Myles Hinton and Willie Lampkin only to let them expire and revert the developmental prospects back to injured reserve.

The last of the rookies to get three weeks of practice was sixth-round pick Cameron Williams, who was selected at No. 207 overall, 16 spots after Hinton.

Unlike Hinton and Lampkin, however, Williams is going to get an opportunity to play on Sunday in the regular-season finale against Washington.

The Eagles activated Williams on New Year’s Day on the final day of his 21-day practice window and the Texas product is expected to play against the Commanders on Sunday when Philadelphia plans to rest most of its starters in advance of the postseason.

"I mean just the opportunity to show the world that I can play, that I can prove to them [I can play]. Just happy and grateful," Williams told Eagles On SI when asked waht being activated means to him.

Fred Johnson is expected to play on Sunday, perhaps at left tackle in place of Jordan Mailata, and the Eagles also have Matt Pryor, who is better suited on the right side.

Pryor, though, could also move inside to guard in needed, which could open RT for Williams, in what would be his NFL debut.

VETERAN HELP

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) looks on in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There’s no guarantee you’ll be here in the following year, whether you’re on the team or not,” Johnson said. “So a lot of guys are going to get a chance to step up – Cam Williams, Drew [Kendall], a lot of guys on the O-line.

“It’s just about the next-man-up mentality. The standard is not changing for whoever is in. So we gotta go out and execute, do what we gotta do, and play ball.”

If the Eagles decide to sit all the OL starters on Sunday, the line could be Johnson, Brett Toth, Kendall, Pryor and Williams from left to right.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the young guys play,” Johnson said. “I wish more could play just so they’d have tape and stuff like that. Because in the league, that’s priceless.

“... With these young guys, you gotta preach it to them, like, ‘Hey, it’s not just an audition for your team this year. It’s an audition for every team that’s going to watch this game.’ … This is a game where you go above and beyond.”

Williams started 15 games on an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line last season and helped Texas to make the College Football Playoffs.

