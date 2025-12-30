Where Things Stand As Eagles Prepare For Season Finale

The final week of the 2025 National Football League regular season somehow is here and there's going to be a lot to be on the lookout for if you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The action of the week will kick off on Saturday with a doubleheader and then continue across Sunday. By the end of the day, the Eagles will know who they will be playing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

As of right now, the Eagles have the No. 3 seed and would face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in the first round. While this is the case, things could still change. The Eagles still could move up to the No. 2 seed with a win against the Washington Commanders and if the Chicago Bears lose against the Detroit Lions. If the Eagles nab the No. 2 seed, they would face the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. If the Eagles stick at No. 3, their most likely opponent will be the Rams. But, there's a chance that the San Francisco 49ers drop to No. 6 with a loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 and if the Rams win.

It's going to be another important week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, the final game of the regular season will have an impact on who the Eagles face off against in the first round of the playoffs. But, will the Eagles play their starters on Sunday? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni opened up about the question on Monday.

"We’re still thinking through that," Sirianni said.

"There’s still things up in the air as far as seeding goes," Sirianni continued. "It’s pretty similar to where we were last week. What you end up going through is obviously we’ve done it both ways. We’ve had opportunities to rest, we’ve had opportunities to continue to get a better seed and play...You go through your process, you go through all those different things, but every season is a little bit different. Every team is a little bit different. We’ll end up doing what we think is best for the team as we go through our process.”

So, for the Eagles, the two big things to watch are going to be seeding and whether the starters play. Both are still up in the air. One guy to watch also could be DeVonta Smith. He's 46 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards on the season. That doesn't impact the playoffs or anything like that, but still something to watch.

