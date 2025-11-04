Eagles Did Right Thing With Superstar WR AJ Brown
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon and it was a quiet day overall for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia was the most active team in football leading up to the day itself as it swung three separate trades. But, on Tuesday, the Eagles didn't do anything crazy and that arguably is for the best. As the trade deadline approached, most of the noise was about which corners or edge rushers the team could add, but there still were still handful of people making the odd suggestion that the Eagles should trade AJ Brown.
It was an incorrect idea from the beginning and the Eagles didn't do it on Tuesday and so all of that noise should be able to come to a rest, for at least the rest of the season.
With 18 minutes to go until the trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to social media to confirm the news that Brown wasn't being traded.
"As expected, Eagles WR AJ Brown has not been and will not be traded by today’s deadline," Schefter said.
The Eagles did the right thing
There have been people beating the drum over the last two years at various points that the Eagles should trade Brown or that his social media habits are bad news for Philadelphia and other things of that nature. But, you don't trade away a top-five receiver unless you absolutely have to and the Eagles did not.
These are the reigning champions we're talking about. And the No. 1 seed in the NFC right now with Week 10 upon us. The idea of trading Brown never really made sense, but it continued to get talked about over and over again.
Fortunately, the trade deadline has now passed and the Eagles cannot trade Brown any longer this season. So, the chatter can stop.
The Eagles had two holes to fill at corner and the edge and handled both well ahead of the deadline. Philadelphia loaded up for another potentially deep playoff run and even could have Brown back on the field this week after missing the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. Philadelphia is a better team with him on it, and fortunately, the partnership is continuing.
