3 Eagles Lineup Decisions I'd Make If I Were Nick Sirianni in Week 7

Vibes are low in the City of Brotherly Love. Quarterback Jalen Hurts' injury and a four-game losing streak have Eagles fans questioning what's to come. Three divisional matchups and the NFL trade deadline await before Philadelphia's Week 10 bye. There's no more waiting around to right the ship.

The Eagles have a chance to get back on track when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7. The NFC East rivals each enter with a 2-4 record and have split their last 10 head-to-head showdowns. Philadelphia has beaten Dallas in four straight at Lincoln Financial Field, though.

It's clear that changes need to be made if the Eagles want to compete for a division title. There have been too many three-and-outs on offense, which leads to a tired defense spending too much time on the field. With that being said, here are three lineup decisions I would make if I were Nick Sirianni.

1. Get Makai Lemon more involved

This is a decision Sirianni has to make: whether he wants to or not. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are banged up. Neither one was present at Philadelphia's final practice of the week on Saturday, and they have been officially ruled out for Monday night.

Makai Lemon has shown glimpses of what he can do, posting a 13-plus yard reception in five of his six games played. The USC product was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft after showcasing incredible route-running skills and an ability to rack up yards after the catch in college.

Using Lemon in bubble screens with inexperienced blockers is not going to build his confidence. The Cowboys rank among the bottom 10 defenses in opponent completion percentage and yards per completion. Quarterback Tanner McKee should be looking for Lemon over the middle early and often.

2. Lean on Dallas Goedert in the red zone

Dallas Goedert's red-zone dominance saved the Eagles' offense time and time again in 2025. The veteran tight end led the team with 18 red-zone targets and a stellar 11 touchdowns. A redesigned offensive scheme and a knee issue have not allowed Goedert to find that same success in 2026.

Goedert's only two red-zone targets this season came in Week 1, when he logged two touchdowns in a victory over the Commanders. Take note that he also drew a defensive interference penalty that set up Dameon Pierce's two-yard touchdown in Week 6. Good things happen when Goedert is the focus.

That first score feeling >>> pic.twitter.com/WpOA9mI0Ky — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2026

Sirianni and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion would benefit from using Goedert's 6'5", 250-pound frame to their advantage. Crafty pre-snap motions could draw mismatches near the end zone. Relying on a tried-and-true method would help an offense averaging a dismal 17.7 points per game.

3. Prioritize run defense in the trenches

Dallas' lackluster defense is offset by a dangerous offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and wide receiver George Pickens have the skills to frustrate defenses. However, the blueprint to shutting down the Cowboys' offense has come to light during their past two losses.

Dallas was held to 50 rushing yards on 13 carries (3.8 average) against the Buccaneers in Week 5 and was limited to 48 rushing yards on 15 carries (3.2 average) against the Packers in Week 6. Running back Javonte Williams has yet to find a groove, forcing the Cowboys to become one-dimensional.

It's crucial for Philly defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to stress discipline in the trenches. Closing running lanes and finishing tackles would put pressure on Prescott to convert long third downs. All it takes is one tipped pass or bad throw to come up with a game-changing takeaway in those spots.

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