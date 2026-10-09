One Name Stands Out More Than Many Others On Eagles' Lengthy Injury Report

You have to dig really deep to find any good news buried under the pile of rubble that is Thursday’s Eagles injury report. But there it is, a couple shovelfuls later – Quinyon Mitchell was a full participant in practice, a day after being limited with the hyperextended knee he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

So, beware Trevor Lawrence. The shutdown corner appears on track to play when the Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars hook up in a game from jolly old London on Sunday.

Let the trumpets sound, if only for a note or two, because the rest is kind of ugly and not very jolly at all, unless you can take solace in the limited practice participation of linebackers Zack Baun (concussion) and Jihaad Campbell (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), and tackle Fred Johnson (knee). Even here, though, there’s more dirt - receiver Dontayvion Wicks was limited for the first time this week with a hamstring.

With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) not practicing yet this week, there’s a chance Jalen Hurts might be without three of his weapons. That would leave him with rookie Makai Lemon and Elijah Moore, who hasn’t even been targeted in the 16 snaps he has received in the two games he has gotten into this season.

Throw another weapon into the mix. Saquon Barkley's hamstring has been slow to heal and he hasn't practiced this week, either.

All of that may not even be the worst news the injury report revealed. That would be Drew Kendall, who missed his second straight practice with a knee injury. Given the bombs that were dropped along the offensive line this week, being without their new center isn’t particularly good news. In fact, it’s terrible news.

Drew Kendall could miss Week 5

Eagles OL Drew Kendall. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Kendall made three starts but could miss a fourth on Sunday. Remember when Jason Kelce made 156 straight starts at center? Yeah, that’s something that won’t be seen in these parts anytime soon. If ever again.

If Kendall can’t play, there’s a chance Jake Majors could make his NFL debut. Majors made 57 starts at center for the University of Texas but went undrafted in 2025. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a wrist injury led to his release. Majors, 24, was signed to Philly’s practice squad last year.

He wouldn’t be the only young face on an Eagles offensive line that is changing daily. Willie Lampkin, 24, could make his first career start, lining up at left guard. Then there is 22-year-old Markel Bell, who is the likely starter at right tackle after Lane Johnson retired on Tuesday. It would be Bell's second start.

The lone stalwarts for Eagles first-year offensive line coach Chris Kuper would be left tackle Jordan Mailata and right guard Tyler Steen.

“Obviously, you want continuity on the line,” said Mailata, “but there are things out of our control, and we can only do with what we're given. It doesn't matter who the guy is next to you; you gotta get ready and prepare for the next week, but learning a new offense and trying to execute that game plan and execute the schemes is one thing, but I've always said this: continuity builds success.”

Continuity went out the window this week.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.