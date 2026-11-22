PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Lincoln the Eagle showed some fight on his traditional flyover during the National Anthem. The Eagle refused to land well after the song ended, perhaps putting the best pregame ceremony in the NFL in jeopardy of happening again.

Lincoln the eagle is still flying around well after the end of the anthem. Won’t land. They’re doing to coin flip. pic.twitter.com/lvaBBgdrJG — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 22, 2026

Perhaps inspired by Lincoln’s flight, the Eagles themselves came out soaring, and whattya know, they snapped their seven-game losing streak with an inspired 19-16 win over the visiting Steelers in Week 11.

Pittsburgh is now 0-12 in Philly since last winning a game there in 1965. They are 6-4 and have lost twice. The Eagles’ last win was more than two months ago, when they beat the Titans on Sept. 20. They are now 3-7, with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas up next.

The Eagles got off to a strong start—thanks, Lincoln—putting up a season-high 13 first-quarter points and holding the Steelers to 35 total yards, 0 passing yards, and one first down in the opening frame.

Joe Milton made his second career start a winning one. He played mistake-free football for a second straight game. He was 11-for-21 for 141 yards. His third-and-six throw to DeVonta Smith that covered six yards sealed the win.

On 3rd & 6, DeVonta Smith comes up clutch.



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kx0HtT2tQs — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Smith made his return after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury and five-of-nine overall. He ended with five catches for 41 yards.

Now that the losing streak is finally over, let's break down the biggest Eagles winners and losers coming out of Sunday afternoon's victory.

Eagles' Week 11 winners

Jake Elliott, K

The kicker deserves some love for a solid season that continued with a 4-for-4 day, including a pair of makes beyond 50 yards. His 53-yarder gave the Eagles a 16-6 lead with 8:33 to play in the third quarter. His 55-yarder with 4:9 to go in the fourth quarter made it 19-9. He added makes from 41 and 29.

Philly's DL and pass rush

No Jordan Davis? No problem.

Byron Young had a career-high two sacks, and Gabe Hall, in just his third career game, had a big one in the fourth quarter that led to a three-and-out Steelers possession.

The Eagles’ pass rush had five sacks of Aaron Rodgers, one game after putting up six sacks against the Giants. The other two against the Steelers were turned in by Nolan Smith, which was his team-high sixth, and Jonathan Greenard, who has a sack in back-to-back games.

Saquon Barkley, RB

The Eagles' star running back scored a rushing touchdown for the fourth straight game, this one from 38 yards out to make it 13-0 in the first quarter. Looking healthy again, Barkley finished with 75 yards on 17 carries (4.4 yards per carry).

Jonathan Jones, CB

The backup cornerback had an end zone PBU to force the Steelers to make a 25-yard field goal. It was a win for the Eagles’ defense after Pittsburgh marched 77 yards using 17 plays in 8:22, only to settle for three points. Later, Jones made another end zone play to prevent a touchdown and force Pittsburgh to settle for a field goal.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB

Everywhere that DK Metcalf went, Quinyon Mitchell went with him. So frustrated was the defense Mitchell played on him that Metcalf got tossed from the game with 4:53 to play in the third quarter after his second personal foul penalty.

Status alert: DK Metcalf ejected Sunday.pic.twitter.com/4YZOchHqAC — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 22, 2026

Metcalf’s final line: one catch for two yards; two penalties for 30 yards.

Vic Fangio's linebackers

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Jihaad Campbell made sure the Steelers' running game didn't get going. Trotter ended with 13 tackles. Campbell had seven tackles, one behind Marcus Epps—and a shout-out to the safety here for his sure tackling.

Braden Mann, P

His 70-yard punt pinned the Steelers at their own four. The defense forced a three-and-out and led to good field position; the Eagles cashed in for three points in the third quarter to open a 16-6 lead. There was a point in the game when he had an average of 59 yards. His career high is 53, set four years ago. He finished with a net of 50 against the Steelers.

Eagles' Week 11 losers

Jaydon Blue, RB

The kick returner fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half. If not for a strong defensive stand by the defense that limited the Steelers to just a field goal, the damage could have been more severe after Pittsburgh took over at Philly's 24.

Riq Woolen, CB

Woolen missed tackles on the Steelers’ first scoring drive and may have been benched in favor of Jonathan Jones. Woolen had to return in the second half after Quinyon Mitchell left with a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia's TE room

The Eagles have five tight ends on the roster, but Dallas Goedert was the only one to make an impact, and even that was minimal, with one catch on one target for 38 yards.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Pressed into action after cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was injured in the third quarter and Jonathan Jones was hurt in the final three minutes of the game, Ringo gave up a third-down TD pass from 20 yards out to pull the Steelers within 19-6 with 1:21 remaining.

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