One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change The Eagles Overnight -- And Make The Franchise Forget about A.J. Brown

Trade up in this NFL Draft? The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a reason to execute such a move.

A.J. Brown isn't expected to be with the franchise anymore, as he didn't show up on the first day of voluntary workouts since being acquired by the Eagles. Brown is essentially on borrowed time with the Eagles, as the franchise says a significant amount of cash by trading him after June 1.

With Brown close to finding a new team to play for in 2026, the Eagles have been aggressive in adding depth at wide receiver. They acquired Dontayvion Wicks and signed him to a one-year extension, while also signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals.

The Eagles are far from done, looking to add a wide receiver in this draft. The position is deep in this draft class, which certainly helps.

Philadelphia needs a WR2 since DeVonta Smith is a WR1. What if the Eagles could get two WR1s?

There's an opportunity for the Eagles to accomplish such a task, pending on how the board falls. If Jordyn Tyson drops into the mid-to-late teens, that may be the chance to strike for the Eagles at No. 23.

If there's an opportunity for the Eagles to trade up, Tyson slipping because of his injuries is the move. This is the chance for Philadelphia to get a premium player in this draft, and there aren't many after the top 10.

"If there's an opportunity that we think makes sense to move up based on the value of that player, we'll move up," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said last week. "I think when you're talking about the first-round picks, you're hoping you're getting a two-contract player that has Pro Bowl potential. So you're looking at it over hopefully 8, 9, 10-year period."

Having a extra third-round pick helps

The Eagles have two third-round picks in this draft, so there's an opportunity to use one of those picks to move up. Trading the No. 68 pick would involve a significant move up the board, which the Eagles won't need to execute if Tyson falls into the mid teens.

The No. 98 pick may be the selection that becomes expendable for the Eagles, as they can move up several spots with that collateral. Per the Mike McCoy draft valuation chart, the No. 23 pick is worth 760 points and No. 98 is worth 108 points.

Tyson would have to fall to No. 19 for the Eagles to move up a few spots and strike a deal. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 19 spot, as that pick is worth 875 points. The Eagles may have to throw in their sixth-round pick (12 points) for good measure.

As for that No. 68 pick? That's worth 250 points. That early third-round pick isn't worth getting past the Minnesota Vikings (No. 18), but a player like Tyson may be worth the price.

The Eagles can pull it off. That's the point.

Will Tyson help Eagles forget about A.J. Brown?

Brown is one of the best wide receivers the franchise has ever had. Having the most 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history adds to that debate.

No matter who the Eagles draft, it's unfair for that player to replicate Brown's production in his four years with Philadelphia. Tyson has the opportunity to be greater.

Tyson will learn under DeVonta Smith, while becoming an instant playmaker in the offense if he stays healthy. He can create his own separation an has all the tools necessary to become a star in the league.

Learning from Hines Ward at Arizona State has helps Tyson understand route concepts and finding ways to get open. Tyson would be a top-10 player in this draft if not for the injuries sustained in his college career.

The Eagles would hit a home run if they drafted Tyson. They won't forget what A.J. Brown did for the franchise, yet the transition process will be significantly smoother.