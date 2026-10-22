One Thought on Every Eagles Rookie Six Games Into the Season

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a disastrous four-game losing streak. Injuries have been piling up, with star players like quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley missing action. The next-man-up mentality that comes with playing in the NFL is certainly being put to work.

The roster depth general manager Howie Roseman has built through the NFL Draft is being tested on a weekly basis. There are opportunities for young rookies to take over starting roles, much like linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba did last year. It's all about taking advantage.

With that being said, here's a thought on every Eagles rookie through six weeks of action.

Makai Lemon, WR

Makai Lemon has tallied 127 yards on 18 receptions through six games. It's a lackluster result that is shaped by Philly's complete lack of offensive rhythm. There have been multiple instances where Lemon has caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage and has been immediately met by an unblocked defender.

Lemon excelled at running sharp routes to create separation and racking up yards after the catch at USC. Those talents are being wasted with vertical routes and bubble screens. The Eagles battle poor pass defenses in the next few weeks. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has to make adjustments.

If Philly can scheme Lemon open in the middle of the field, he can make opposing defenses look silly.

An early first down for the Eagles goes to Makai Lemon!#NFL pic.twitter.com/LkmEYfmGnn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 29, 2026

Eli Stowers, TE

Roseman turned heads when he drafted Eli Stowers in the second round back in April. It was the first time he selected a tight end in the first two rounds since Dallas Goedert in 2018. Unfortunately, Stowers suffered hamstring and quadriceps injuries that landed him on injured reserve before Week 1.

The good news is that Stowers is making strides. The 2025 John Mackey Award winner returned to practice on Oct. 14. Stowers was praised for his pass-catching versatility and pure athleticism coming out of college. Inserting him into a retooled offense would give McKee a tantalizing weapon.

"I just want to be able to go out there and learn from as many people as I can, work as hard as I can to the point where I contribute on the field and that'll be a blessing when that comes.” Eli Stowers

Markel Bell, OT

The abrupt retirement of All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson caught everyone off guard. It was news that opened the door for Markel Bell to start. The third-round pick has wasted no time flashing his strength as a run-blocker, pancaking defenders and crushing linebackers at the second level.

There are improvements to be made in Bell's pass protection. Miscommunications with his fellow linemen have led to costly sacks. Of course, that can be fixed with experience. It's not fair to expect Bell to be Johnson 2.0. A steady right tackle would go a long way in Philly's hopes of righting the ship.

Cole Payton, QB

Cole Payton served as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart throughout training camp. The former North Dakota State standout has now slid into the backup quarterback role, following the departure of veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton and the devastating injury update on Jalen Hurts.

That means Payton is one Tanner McKee injury away from taking command of the offense.

“Whether the two or the four, I've been preparing every single week like I'm the starter. That's our expectation. That's been our expectation. I feel very confident for when my number's called.” Cole Payton

Sirianni has backed up Payton's development, explaining how the 23-year-old gets reps on the scout team and works hard with the coaches after practice. Momentum is not on Philly's side right now. If the playoffs become out of reach during the final few weeks, Peyton could draw a start or two.

Micah Morris, OG

You don't have to dig deep to find Micah Morris' stats. The 6'5", 334-pound lineman out of Georgia has played one snap for the Eagles, and it came on special teams against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Despite multiple injuries along the offensive line, Morris remains buried on the depth chart.

Cole Wisniewski, S

Wisniewski spent the first five weeks of the regular season on the Eagles' practice squad. The seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech was elevated before Week 6's game against Carolina, playing 15 snaps on special teams. Wisniewski logged one tackle and showcased that he has the skills to be reliable in kickoff coverage. There are no expectations that he'll earn defensive snaps anytime soon.

Keyshawn James-Newby, DE

Keyshawn James-Newby was another practice squad call-up for the Eagles in Week 6. No one expected him to play 61% of the defensive snaps, though (48). The absence of Jalyx Hunt and a concussion suffered by Nolan Smith Jr. forced defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to rely on the rookie.

James-Newby held his own, posting one tackle and two pressures (19 pass-rush snaps). He led the Mountain West Conference with 9.0 sacks in 2025 and has the potential to improve under defensive line coach Clint Hurtt. Expect James-Newby to see more action in Week 7 as Philly navigates injuries.

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