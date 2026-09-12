Eli Stowers Headed To IR With Quad Injury; PR Britain Covey Elevated For Commanders

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have ruled out tight end Eli Stowers for Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Commanders after the rookie was diagnosed with a quadriceps injury, in addition to his hamstring troubles.

Stowers, the 54th overall pick in April’s draft out of Vanderbilt, has also been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Eagles also elevated Britain Covey for the game, and the veteran receiver/returner will handle punt-return duties, according to a team source.

Stowers spoke Friday at his locker after practice and indicated he expected to be active and play, including a role on special teams, a unique way to try to ramp up Stowers' leaning curve when it comes to the blocking aspect of the position.

However, after reporting discomfort in his leg, digital imaging revealed a quadriceps strain for Stowers, an injury and rehab that is expected to take multiple weeks.

Philadelphia will go with starter Dallas Goedert, and backups Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at tight end against Washington just as Sean Mannion's offense is expected to use more multiple TE sets.

A Familiar Plan

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for punt returner, while the unofficial depth chart would lead you to believe that rookie receiver Makai Lemon or free-agent pickup Elijah Moore would return punts, the real plan had always been a more familiar one.

In practice on Thursday, Covey was leading the PR reps among a group that included Cooper DeJean, Lemon, DeVonta Smith and even Tank Bigsby.

DeJean and Smith – two of the Eagles’ biggest stars – would only get opportunities in high-leverage situations.

“It's like having an extra coach in that punt return room,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said of Covey earlier this week. “We know Covey very well here. He catches the ball great. He understands, identifies different returns, what their personnel is like. [We] can bounce ideas off of him. There’s nobody better than Braden {Mann] to catch off, because Braden has every punt in the book. He's able to see maybe one punt Makai's never seen, [and] Covey could talk him through that.

“Also having the ability, if something happens, [to have] a known commodity that has done a really good job in the NFL in terms of returning punts for us to have him in his back pocket.”

The Commanders have one of the NFL’s more accomplished punters in Tress Way, who is left-footed.

As is often the case when the Eagles are facing a left-footed punter, the organization brings one in for a workout so the returns get a look at how the football comes off the foot.

This week that was Luke Elzinga, who went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2025 and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.