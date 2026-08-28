Predicting Eagles Starters vs. Bengals for NFL Preseason Game 3

The final preseason game for the Philadelphia Eagles has arrived. Roster cuts are this weekend, so there are opportunities for Eagles players to play their way onto the final spots on the 53-man roster.

This isn't just about the 53, however. The Eagles will be looking for players to fill the 16-man practice squad too, so this preseason game is important for the players that are long shots for the 53 but have a strong chance to be on the practice squad.

Every snap matters. Every play counts. This preseason game means a lot to 55 players on this roster that aren't roster locks, which are the ones that are going to be playing in the finale.

Predicting who will start the preseason finale is a crap shoot, but we're going to try anyway. Here's an educated guess on who's going to start against the Bengals.

QB -- Cole Payton

Think we're going to see a lot of Payton in this one, as this is his opportunity to get some valuable reps prior to the cutdown deadline. Payton is expected to be the QB3, but there's still a chance the Eagles go with Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton as the QB2.

A full 60 minutes of Payton would do him -- and the Eagles -- some good.

RB -- Carson Steele

Another opportunity for Steele to play his way onto the 53-man roster, as the Eagles are looking for someone to fill that fullback role. Steele is on the roster bubble, playing his way to get into that spot.

WR -- Makai Lemon

Is Lemon making the team? Yes. Is Lemon starting Week 1? Yes.

This is just an opportunity to give Lemon some game reps before the opener. Wouldn't be surprising if Lemon gets a few series and some targets come his way.

WR -- Elijah Moore

Moore is still battling for a spot on the 53, so he could see some playing time. He'll likely be in the game as long as Lemon is, but this preseason game shouldn't take away the body of work Moore has put in this preseason.

Moore is a strong chance to make the 53. Will the Eagles keep six wide receivers?

WR -- Darius Cooper

Cooper is still on the bubble, but he's expected to make the 53 based on what the Eagles need at wide receiver. He'll play as long as Lemon and Moore will, which shouldn't be much.

TE -- Cameron Latu

Latu is also battling for the fullback spot on the 53 -- and the fourth tight end if the Eagles keep four. Eli Stowers (hamstring) and Grant Calcaterra (back) aren't expected to play, so there will be a lot of Latu in this one.

Wouldn't be surprising if Latu had his fair share of targets from Payton, just for the Eaglesto see if he can catch passes consistently.

LT -- John Ojukwu

Ojukwu was with the second team at left tackle in the final training camp practice, and the Eagles could be looking for a fifth tackle. Ojukwu could also move inside to guard as well during the game.

LG -- Michael Jordan

Hard to see Drew Kendall playing in this one, as his roster spot is locked as the No. 3 guard. Jordan is still battling for the final roster spot on the offensive, so he'll get a long look.

C -- Jake Majors

Majors is also battling for the final roster spot on the offensive line, and he may be the front runner to make it as a combo center/guard. The Eagles also have Willie Lampkin to play center/guard along with Drew Kendall, so Majors may be a result of a numbers game.

RG -- Micah Morris

Morris is also battling for a roster spot, and has the benefit of being a draft pick-- so the odds fall in his favor. A strong preseason finale could be the difference in Morris earning a roster spot and getting waived.

RT -- Cameron Williams

Williams was a sixth-round pick last year -- and the Eagles have liked him enough to keep him around. Will he show enough in the preseason finale to make the team?

DE -- Joshua Weru

Weru has played his way into this position, enough where the Eagles seriously have to consider him on the 53-man roster. If Weru goes to waivers, he may get claimed.

A strong game from Weru may lock his spot on the 53.

DT -- Uar Bernard

This is likely Bernard's last game action for the year. The Eagles would be wise to play him every snap.

Bernard is on the 53, but this is his opportunity to play a full game -- much like Weru.

DT -- Gabe Hall

Hall gets the start at defensive tackle, as he's playing for a spot on the practice squad. He should have that spot, assuming Hall doesn't get claimed on waivers.

DE -- Keyshawn James-Newby

The Eagles could start James-Newby or Jose Ramirez here, but a draft pick gets a longer look. James-Newby has gotten to the quarterback when he's been on the field this summer. He needs more action in preseason games.

LB -- Chance Campbell

Campbell is on the roster bubble, so he'll get a longer look in this preseason finale. If the Eagles go five linebackers, Campbell would be the fifth. If Campbell doesn't play, he's on the 53.

LB -- Deontae Lawson

A great opportunity for Lawson to play the entire game, as he's fared well this preseason. Lawson should end up on the practice squad.

CB -- Mac McWilliams

McWilliams is also on the roster bubble, and would play outside and in the slot as the 2025 fifth-round pick is trying to get the last cornerback spot. Of course this all depends on the health of Jonathan Jones (shoulder) -- as he was upgraded to limited this week.

CB -- Ambry Thomas

Thomas isn't making the 53, but he was on the practice squad last year. He's playing for a spot on the practice squad again, so this is a big game for the veteran.

Slot CB -- Kapena Gushiken

Gushiken will get a long look at cornerback and safety in the finale, as he's battling for a roster spot at safety. This position may go to a hybrid defensive back, which Gushiken is -- and he's also going to get a long look at special teams.

Wouldn't be surprising if Gushiken played the most snaps on defense in this one.

S -- Andre Sam

Sam is also battling with Gushiken and Maximus Pulley for the final safety spot. He's been on the practice squad for the past few years, with his advantage knowing the defense better than the UDFAs.

If Sam doesn't make the team, he should end up on the practice squad.

S -- Maximus Pulley

The wild card at safety is Pulley, who can play his way onto the team with a big game (perhaps a turnover or two). Pulley is a dark horse to make the 53, but should be on the practice squad.

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