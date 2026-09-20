Predicting Eagles Starters vs. Titans for NFL Week 2: Who Is The Left Guard? Safety?

Week 2 of the season is here for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are preparing to play their first road game of the season against the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans aren't the biggest threat on the calendar, the Eagles need to make sure they take care of business before a showdown with the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

The Eagles have never won in Nashville, but are looking to change that this week. There are going to to be changes to the starting lineup on the offensive side of the ball, and perhaps one on defense as well?

Here's how the Eagles are projected to line up on Sunday against the Titans.

Offense

QB -- Jalen Hurts

RB -- Saquon Barkley

WR -- DeVonta Smith

WR -- Dontayvion Wicks

WR -- Makai Lemon

TE -- Dallas Goedert

LT -- Jordan Mailata

LG -- Drew Kendall

C -- Cam Jurgens

RG -- Tyler Steen

RT -- Lane Johnson

Who's the left guard?

The biggest change is coming at left guard with Landon Dickerson on inured reserve, as Kendall is expected to slot in at left guard. The Eagles contemplated several moves here, one even being Cam Jurgens moving over to left guard and Kendall playing center -- since Kendall has played regular season snaps there and would be more comfortable in that spot.

Why create more problems on the offensive line when it's unnecessary? Kendall is the No. 3 guard for a reason, and earned that job this summer. The Eagles are keeping it as close to the vest as they can for competitive advantage reasons, but Kendall is expected to start at left guard.

"I think he's able to do both," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Kendall on playing guard or center. "I think he does well at both and that's why you cross-train these guys. Same with Willie (Lampkin). I think he can do both. Same with Fred (Johnson). I think he can play inside and outside.

"We'll see how that goes. He's got reps and experience at both and excited for whoever that may be who fills in this opportunity."

Makai Lemon in Week 2

Don't expect Makai Lemon to be benched after one game either, especially since the Eagles did the rookie little favors with how they utilized him. Lemon had three catches for -5 yards, but he did have the block that got Jalen Hurts the first down on his 22-yard run in the fourth quarter in Week 1 (which led to the deciding touchdown).

"You need to be mentally tough enough to handle the highs and lows of the season because they're there and they're going to happen and there's no avoiding it," Sirianni said of Lemon. "I think that's a great challenge. I also know that I believe deep in my heart, and I know that our guys on our football team do as well, that if you allow adversity to be beneficial for you, it will be."

There could be reduced snaps for Lemon so Hollywood Brown can get some playing time. but we'll see how that transpires. Brown didn't log a single snap in Week 1.

Defense

DE -- Jalyx Hunt

DT -- Jalen Carter

DT -- Jordan Davis

DE -- Nolan Smith

LB -- Zack Baun

LB -- Jihaad Campbell

CB -- Quinyon Mitchell

CB -- Tariq Woolen

Slot CB -- Cooper DeJean

S -- Michael Carter

S -- Marcus Epps

Andrew Mukuba's status?

Mukuba is listed as questionable for the game with a knee injury and is a game-time decision. It's early in the season, so the Eagles don't need to force Mukuba in the lineup. They are doing the same with Jonathan Greenard (pectoral), being patient with the edge rusher and getting him to 100%.

Let's predict Mukuba is an inactive. The Eagles would then start Michael Carter at safety in nickel and DeJean in base. Carter didn't play much in Week 1 (Mukuba played all 70 snaps), but the Eagles have liked his development as a safety.

"Michael's played a lot of football, and I have a ton of confidence in him," Sirianni said. "He has great versatility to be able to play multiple positions, and he's worked his butt off to be ready to play that safety position. We'll see how that goes."

The Eagles made rookie safety Maximus Pulley their practice squad elevation on Saturday, which hints at the direction they are going here.

Pass rush rotaion change?

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt will start on the edge again this week with Greenard out, but there may be more A.J. Epenesa as the No. 3 pass rusher in Week 2.

Epenesa played just 12 snaps in Week 1, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted he got dinged up during the game. This is why Arnold Ebiketie played 40% of the snaps and was the No. 3 edge rusher.

Those roles could reverse this week.

Special Teams

K -- Jake Elliott

P -- Braden Mann

LS -- Rocco Underwood

KR -- Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby

PR -- Britain Covey

No changes to this group this week, except Covey isn't a practice squad elevation anymore. Covey is on the active roster as the Eagles will carry seven receivers. Covey is expected to be active as the punt returner, but there's a good chance one of those seven wideouts will be inactive on game day.

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