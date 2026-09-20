With Drew Mukuba Questionable, Eagles Hit At Direction With Practice Squad Elevation
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The Eagles elevated undrafted rookie safety Maximus Pulley from the practice squad Saturday, a depth move tied directly to starter Drew Mukuba’s uncertain status for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.
Mukuba is questionable with a knee injury suffered at practice on Wednesday. The second-year starter did not practice Thursday, before returning as a limited participant Friday while wearing a compression sleeve on hi s left leg.
A 2025 second-round pick out of Texas, Mukuba is the one constant on the back end in Vic Fangio’s defense. The veteran defensive coordinator decided to play All-Pro Copper DeJean at safety opposite Mukuba in base looks. In nickel, DeJean then drops down to slot corner with Marcus Epps rotating in.
In the Week 1 win over Washington, DeJean only played eight of 70 defensive snaps at safety with the other 60 split between 52 in the slot, nine in the box, and one on the defensive line per Pro Football Focus.
Mukuba also played all 70 defensive snaps, lining up at safety (48), slot (5), and the box (17).
If Mukaba is unable to play against the Titans, DeJean will continue to handle the base snaps, likely paired with Epps, with versatile veteran Michael Carter stepping up to handle the other safety spot in the nickel defense.
Carter, who can play safety, the slot and the dime position for Fangio, played six snaps on defense in the opener and 19 on special teams.
Potential Debut
Pulley, 24, is an undrafted rookie from Wofford. He did not make the initial 53-man roster but earned a practice-squad spot after a solid camp and preseason.
This is his first elevation of the season and would mark his NFL debut if he is active at Nissan Stadium.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Fort Worth native started 34 games at Wofford, finishing with 189 tackles and seven interceptions. As a senior, he was a consensus FCS All-American after leading the Southern Conference with five picks.
The Eagles also have rookie seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski on the practice squad but decided on Pulley because Wisniewski missed too much time on task in the spring and summer with hamstring issues and a concussion.
Veteran Andre’ Sam would have likely been the next man up in this situation but suffered an injury in the preseason finale where he was having an excellent game.
Sam was waived/injured by the Eagles on Aug. 30 and reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
The Eagles will again enter the weekend with 52 players on the active roster.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (wrist) and DeJean (calf/abdomen) were limited at times this week but both indicated they would play against the Titans.
Edge defender Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) is out for the second consecutive week.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen