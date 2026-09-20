The Eagles elevated undrafted rookie safety Maximus Pulley from the practice squad Saturday, a depth move tied directly to starter Drew Mukuba’s uncertain status for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

Mukuba is questionable with a knee injury suffered at practice on Wednesday. The second-year starter did not practice Thursday, before returning as a limited participant Friday while wearing a compression sleeve on hi s left leg.

A 2025 second-round pick out of Texas, Mukuba is the one constant on the back end in Vic Fangio’s defense. The veteran defensive coordinator decided to play All-Pro Copper DeJean at safety opposite Mukuba in base looks. In nickel, DeJean then drops down to slot corner with Marcus Epps rotating in.

In the Week 1 win over Washington, DeJean only played eight of 70 defensive snaps at safety with the other 60 split between 52 in the slot, nine in the box, and one on the defensive line per Pro Football Focus.

Mukuba also played all 70 defensive snaps, lining up at safety (48), slot (5), and the box (17).

If Mukaba is unable to play against the Titans, DeJean will continue to handle the base snaps, likely paired with Epps, with versatile veteran Michael Carter stepping up to handle the other safety spot in the nickel defense.

Carter, who can play safety, the slot and the dime position for Fangio, played six snaps on defense in the opener and 19 on special teams.

Potential Debut

Eagles UDFA Maximus Pulley. | Getty Images

Pulley, 24, is an undrafted rookie from Wofford. He did not make the initial 53-man roster but earned a practice-squad spot after a solid camp and preseason.

This is his first elevation of the season and would mark his NFL debut if he is active at Nissan Stadium.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Fort Worth native started 34 games at Wofford, finishing with 189 tackles and seven interceptions. As a senior, he was a consensus FCS All-American after leading the Southern Conference with five picks.

The Eagles also have rookie seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski on the practice squad but decided on Pulley because Wisniewski missed too much time on task in the spring and summer with hamstring issues and a concussion.

Veteran Andre’ Sam would have likely been the next man up in this situation but suffered an injury in the preseason finale where he was having an excellent game.

Sam was waived/injured by the Eagles on Aug. 30 and reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

The Eagles will again enter the weekend with 52 players on the active roster.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (wrist) and DeJean (calf/abdomen) were limited at times this week but both indicated they would play against the Titans.

Edge defender Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) is out for the second consecutive week.

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