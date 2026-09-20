Studs And Duds From First Half Of Eagles-Titans: Dontayvion Wicks Coming In Clutch Again

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Tennessee Titans 14-10 at halftime, a first half where the Eagles controlled the clock and had a missed opportunity that resulted in a 14-point swing.

This is why the game is 14-10 and as close as it us. Outside of a turnover and a long return, the Eagles are playing well in the heat. Saquon Barkley is also questionable to return with a stinger.

Here were the studs and duds in the first half.

Studs

Makai Lemon

A positive start for Lemon after a rough NFL debut, as he got open across the middle of the field on 3rd-and-8 for a 14-yard gain to close out the first quarter. That catch led to the Eagles' first touchdown of the day.

The Eagles needed to get Lemon open on routes across the middle of the field to best utilize him from the slot. That was a a very encouraging start.

Jalyx Hunt

Three pressures in the first half for Hunt as he constantly is winning his matchup at right edge. This is encouraging after a Week 1 where Hunt was nearly invisible. Hunt also has a tackle for loss, so he's consistently been in the backfield.

Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks has four catches for 56yards in the first half, the longest catch being a 27-yard recpetion on a 3rd-and-12. The Titans had five defensive backs on the play, but Wicks was able to find his way opn for a big gain.

Jalen Hurts and Dontayvion Wicks with a big gain on 3rd and 12



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All of Wicks' catches are on third and fourth down. Hurts is 4 of 4 targeting Wicks.

DeVonta Smith

Smith looks like a No. 1 receiver in the first half of this one, catching five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a 2nd-and-19 on the 22-yard line -- a 22-yard touchdown reception for Smith.

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Smith also had a third down catch for 8 yards that played a big role on the Eagles' first touchdown drive.

Stud and Dud

Jalen Hurts

Hurts has had a good first half, except for one throw. On 3rd-and-goal from the 8, Hurts forced the issue and tried to get the ball to DeVonta Smith (who was covered), and Titans safety Amani Hooker picked off Hurts in the end zone and returned it 92 yards to the Eagles' 10. The Titans scored a few plays later.

Hurts responded since the first drive, throwing a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to put the Eagles up 14-7 just before the half. Hurts is 14-of-17 for 141 yards with a TD and INT (96.3 rating).

AMANI HOOKER INT IN THE END ZONE AND A HUGE RETURN



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Just one play has hurt Hurts' first half. Unfortunately, it led to the Titans only points.

Since the interception, Hurts is 9-of-9 for 97 yards with a TD (148.6 rating).

Duds

Cam Jurgens

Jurgens has been okay at guard, but Jeffery Simmons is a tough assignment when he lines up in the B-gap. Jurgens also has a 10-yard holding penalty -- his third in two games.

Drew Kendall

Kendall has been lining up against Jeffery Simmons a lot in his first start at center this year, and Simmons is having his way against the second-year player. Simmons easily beat Kendall on an inside move that led to a Jalen Hurts incompletion in the first quarter (right before the interception) and forced Hurts out of the pocket on several plays.

Simmons is a tough assigment, but let's see how Kendall reacts in the second half.

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