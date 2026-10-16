Jalen Hurts Headlines 5 Key Players the Eagles Will Be Without vs. the Panthers in Week 6

As has become an unfortunate trend for the team early in the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles will likely be missing a plethora of key contributors for their critical Week 6 matchup with the Panthers.

The Eagles enter the matchup with the Panthers on a three-game losing streak, desperate not to allow that streak to extend to four. If they are going to get their first win since the second weekend of the season, the Eagles will have to overcome some major absences.

After three practices this week, we have a pretty good idea of who will be taking the field for Philadelphia on Sunday, and who won't be. That's especially true after the Eagles announced on Friday that several key players will be inactive against the Panthers in Week 6.

Here's a look at five key Eagles who won't be on the field this weekend.

1. Jalen Hurts, QB

Let's get the most impactful absence out of the way at the start. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was already ruled out against Carolina on Thursday due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. It's a scary situation for Hurts, and it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined as a result, but there's a good chance that his absence stretches beyond a single game.

In the meantime, Tanner McKee will step into the starting spot for Philadelphia and look to try to lead the team to a much-needed win over Carolina. McKee has some experience in that spot, but not much. He's started two previous games for the Eagles in his career, one last season and one the season before. He's appeared in six games total for Philly and compiled 54 completions, 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

In a contract year, McKee will have an opportunity to boost his own stock with solid play in Hurts' absence.

2. Saquon Barkley, RB

Saquon Barkley missed Philadelphia's Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London due to a hamstring injury that he suffered the previous week against the Rams. Unfortunately, he was one of the players that the Eagles ruled out vs. the Panthers.

Barkley didn't participate in any of Philadelphia's practices this week, which made it clear that his availability was a long shot. Hamstring injuries are tricky, especially for an explosive back like Barkley.

The Eagles will want to be sure he's fully good to go before clearing him to return, so we shouldn't expect to see him out on the field on Sunday.

3. Will Shipley, RB

Unfortunately for Philly, Barkley isn't the only running back on the roster dealing with injury issues.

Backup back Tank Bigsby is already on the injured reserve list due to a core muscle injury that required surgery, and third-string back Will Shipley suffered a foot injury against Jacksonville in Week 5, landing him on the Eagles' injured reserve.

We have placed RB Will Shipley on the Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/4UzsmEMyam — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2026

With Shipley officially on IR, practice squad call-ups Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are the top two backs on Philadelphia's active roster.

4. Jalyx Hunt, LB

Philadelphia's injury issues aren't just limited to the offensive side of the ball. Starting linebacker Jalyx Hunt left Philadelphia's loss to Jacksonville last weekend in the first half with an apparent leg injury, and he didn't return. He's missed all practices this week, so it isn't surprising that he won't be available against the Panthers on Sunday.

The good news for the Eagles is that Hunt's injury isn't as bad as initially expected, which means that his stay on the sideline might not be an extended one. “No timetable. ... It’s not as bad as they thought it was going to be, based on how it looked,” Hunt said of his return earlier this week (h/t SportsRadio 94WIP).

I heal pretty fast. We’re just going to see. Just going to see, get out there and get moving. I feel comfortable moving, which is really exciting for me because I was scared of that. My rookie year, I played the whole season with a high ankle that was actually worse than this high ankle, but this just has a little bit more to it. Jalyx Hunt on his injury

5. Michael Carter II, S

Safety Michael Carter II suffered an abdominal injury against the Jaguars in Week 5 and didn't return to the game. He's been sidelined from practice this week due to the injury, so his unavailability isn't a surprise either.

Carter has played in all five games for the Eagles so far this season and started in two of them. In his absence, the team will have to rely heavily on the trio of Marcus Epps, Andrew Makuba and Kenny Moore II.

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