10 Things I Think I Think On Eagles Heading Into Week 1 vs. Commanders

This season is going to be different covering the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Even with all the changes surrounding me and how I can do my job at the highest level, one thing will be consistent in my 11 years covering the NFL (yes I can't believe it's been 11 years). I'll always be honest with my coverage, and give Eagles fans the coverage that makes them better.

There aren't any hot takes here, or anything to grab attention. I played football, and now I coach it. I'm a busy guy this time of year. There are a lot of aspects of the game people don't understand, and that's okay. Just don't get riled up over coverage intended to get a reaction out of you.

That's not what I'm going to do. Just like year one, I'll be honest in year 11 -- no matter how difficult it is at times to bring you the coverage you deserve,

Fortunately, John McMullen and Ed Kracz are two of the best around. Be sure to read their work on Eagles on SI -- along with the columns and pieces I'm going to give you throughout the season.

So let's get the 2026 season started. Here are 10 things I think about this Eagles team heading into Week 1.

1. I still don't trust the receivers behind DeVonta Smith

The Eagles wide recievers should have a big opening week of the season, and we'll probably hear how great Dontayvion Wicks is after Week 1. What about as the season progresses?

I do think Wicks is going to be fine this season, but the Eagles are asking him to replace DeVonta Smith as the WR2 -- a near impossible task. There are going to be weeks Wicks struggles to catch the football.

I'm worried Makai Lemon isn't ready, even though the Eagles have been ramping him up to be an instant contributor come Week 1. Lemon will be in the slot and asked to be a reliable option in this passing game. He missed nearly the whole summer with a hamstring injury, so he's behind the 8-ball regarding his chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are asking a lot from Wicks and Lemon to start the year. Smith may have to carry the passing game for a few weeks.

2. The offensive line is the least of my worries

The Eagles have the same starting five on the offensive line heading into Week 1 for the second consecutive year, the first time that has happened for the franchise since 2007-2008. That offensive line was older than this group, but played a significant role in getting the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game that season.

This offensive line has a new scheme, and is more offensive line friendly. Tackles are no longer on an island, so Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will be preserved. Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens are also healthy, and Tyler Steen had a strong summer following a solid year one as a starter.

The depth on the offensive line is very good too, as we saw this summer. This offensive line should be very good all year long, even if a key starter gets injured.

3. This isn't a "make-or-break" year for Jalen Hurts

What's more annoying? The Dallas Cowboys -- who missed the playoffs last year -- are a Super Bowl contender every Week 1 or this is a year Hurts has to prove himself as a starter.

New offensive system or not, does Hurts not winning a Super Bowl and having a .695 win percentage as a starting quarterback for this franchise give him a grace period? Doesn't he get more time than this year to show he can master this offense?

I think Hurts does get mor ethan the 2026 season to show the Eagles he can master this offense, unless he's Carson Wentz 2020-level bad. This is a two-year trial for Hurts to see if he can thrive in a new system.

Calling this a "make-or-break" year for a player with Hurts' credentials is asinine.

4. Saquon Barkley is in for a big year

Barkley had a 1,000-yard season in 2025, but he wasn't as dominant as he was in 2024. The season following 2,000-yard campaigns did hold true for Barkley, even though he stayed healthy.

Whether this is Barkley's last season in Philadelphia or not (I don't think it's going to be), this offense is based off Barkley and the offensive line. Running more outside zone and getting Barkley involved in the pass game adds a new dimension to his game.

Expect the big runs for Barkley to return, and more big plays that carry this offense late in games. I'm excited for teh Barkley bounce-back season.

5. The Eagles don't need Jonathan Greenard this week

This was the right call by the Eagles. get Greenard back on the practice field and get him into game shape. He didn't need to play Week 1, although Greenard certainly tried to make his debut.

Greenard needs to be 100%, which he likely isn't right now. This is a long season and the Eagles pass rush is deep, starting with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. Hunt is already showing he can be a No. 1 pass rusher down the line, while Smith has gotten better at putting up consistent rushes on the field.

Perhaps Greenard will be back in a week or two, but the Eagles can get by without him during that span.

6. Eli Stowers just wasn't ready

Prior to Stowers landing on injured reserve with hamstring and quad injuries, he wasn't going to be ready to help this football team come Week 1 anyway. Stowers struggled with his blocking and finding ways to get open in the pass game. Why do you think E.J. Jenkins is on this roster?

The hamstring injury was a setback, but there was a good chance Stowers was going to be a healthy scratch come Week 1. The Eagles need to find pass-catching depth at tight end since Stowers doesn't look like he'll significantly help out this team over the first two months.

7. I'm worried about tight end

If Dallas Goedert gets hurt, the panic meter is going off.

The Eagles backup tight ends are Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins. Munst is primarily a blocker and Jenkins just doesn't have enough experience in the league yet, although he'll be getting his chance over the first few weeks to make an impact.

If pressed, I would trust Jenkins to start over Mundt -- and Jenkins has one catch in his career. The Eagles still need to get another tight end while Stowers is out.

I made my case for Zach Ertz. Let's see if a return is coming.

8. The Eagles are so deep at defensive tackle

I'm preaching to the choir on this one. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are one of the best defensive tackle duos in the league. Add Moro Ojomo to the mix and this is arguably the best trio in the league.

Look out for Byron Young, who palyed very well in his snaps last year. Young will be part of the defensive tackle rotation, giving this star-studded trio a breather when they'll need one.

The Eagles are going to be a problem on the defensive line this year. It starts up the middle.

9. NFC East champions again

The Cowboys are better. The Giants are better. The division race will be tighter.

The Eagles will still make it out of the NFC East. They're tough to beat at Lincoln Financial Field and football games are won on the offensive and defensive line. The Eagles are elite at both levels, especially against the Giants and Cowboys.

There's the difference in the divisional race. The Eagles will be battling for the division after Christmas, but they'll win the division for the third straight year.

10. Record prediction

The Eagles are going 12-5 and will reach the NFC Championship Game. This defense is elite and will carry this team on multiple occasions this year.

I don't think they're the best team in the NFC, but they are a Super Bowl contender. They're not the best team in the conference, but they have one of the top rosters in the league.

Things will change amongst the contenders, but the Eagles will be in the mix come January.