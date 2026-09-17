7 Eagles That Need To See Significantly More Snaps In Week 2 at Titans

There were quite a few Philadelphia Eagles that didn't have the Week 1 they wanted. Some of them barely played in Week 1 -- or didn't play at all!

That's how Week 1 revolves around the NFL. Hard truths are revealed regarding playing time, but Week 2 tells an even bigger story. How do the Eagles react to the players that didn't play much in Week 1, but could use more playing time in Week 2.

We'll find out if Nick Sirianni remains true to his word with some of these players, or if the Eagles will continue their snap count pace from Week 1.

Thse are players that didn't play much in Week 1 that need to see more snaps in Week 2.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown wasn't a game day inactive in Week 1, yet didn't see the field for one offensive or special teams snap. This was a bizarre move by the Eagles on multiple levels, especially considering how much they used "11 personnel" and mow many snaps Makai Lemon received.

Lemon is still catching up to the speed of the NFL and getting acclimated to his chemistry and timing with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles could have found a way to play Brown for a few snaps on Sunday, especially sinc ehe's getting $5 million guaranteed.

Expect to Eagles to play Brown this week. How many snaps he gets is the mystery.

Johnny Mundt (TE)

The Eagles didn't run "12 personnel" much in Week 1, combining to run "12 personnel" and "13 personnel" for just 27.3% of the snaps. That meant not a lot of Mundt, who played just 36% of the snaps.

Is 20 snaps enough in a game for Mundt? Normally I would say yes, but the Titans allowed 5.4 yards per carry when the Jets ran "12 personnel" in Week 1. This was only on five carries, but something the Eagles can exploit.

The Jets averaged 3.0 yards before contact per rush when running "12 personnel." Mundt is the No. 2 tight end so this is a good opportunity for him to pick up more snaps.

Tank Bigsby (RB)

Bigsby isn't going to play much with Saquon Barkley as the RB1, and only had one carry in Week 1 (that was following Barkley's 42-yard run). Bigsby had six offensive snaps in Sunday's win, but the Eagles could give him more playing time -- and a bit more touches.

Bigsby nornally gets 3-or-4 carries when Barkley is healthy. A few more carries in the offense wouldn't hurt, especially if defenses are going to take away the outside zone.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Moore didn't even play in Week 1, as he wa sone of the game day inactives. The Eagles can only have 46 players active on game day, so someone has to be inactive.

Here's the issue for the Eagles. They already have seven wide receivers on the active roster, so someone is going to be inactive. Makai Lemon is the first-round pick so he's going to play. Hollywood Brown couldn't even get an offensive snap and Darius Cooper is the second gunner on special teams.

Britain Covey is the punt returner and now on the active roster. there just simply isn't room for Moore, unless he and Brown take snaps away from Lemon. This may take a few weeks time if Lemon doesn't improve.

Bryon Young (DT)

Young played just six snaps (9%), which isn't surprising given the Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo at defensive tackle. How many snaps can Young possibly get when two of those three have to be on the field?

Pending on the Jalen Carter injury from this week (wrist), there may be more snaps in store for Young. If Carter has to miss time, Young is going to play more by default. Even with a banged up Carter, Young should still see more snaps.

Young can help this team if given the opportunity. The Eagles are just insanely deep at defensive tackle.

A.J. Epenesa (DE)

Vic Fangio admitted Epenesa got banged up in Sunday's win over the Commanders, but it was surprising to see Epenesa play just 17% of the snaps. Since Epenesa isn't on the injury report this week, perhaps the Eagles give him closer to the percentage Arnold Ebiketie got 40%).

This is all contingent on Jonathan Greenard playing or not. If Greenard doesn't play, there's more of an opportunity for Epenesa. If Greenard is good to go, Epenesa slides into the No. 4 or No. 5 pass rusher role (and won't see a lot of time at all).

If the plan is the same for Greenard as Week 1, let's see more Epenesa this week. The Eagles pass rush could use a boost.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (LB)

Trotter played over 20 special teams snaps in Week 1, but didn't get on the field for a single defensive snap. The Eagles played Zack Baun for 100% of the defensive snaps and Jihaad Campbell for 96%, and they only have two linebackers on the field for nickel and base defense.

There isn't room for Trotter with Baun and Campbell healthy. While it would be nice for Trotter to get some defensive snaps, how many could he possibly get?

Campbell isn't getting benched for Trotter Jr. any time soon, and Campbell had a good debut as the starting off-ball linebacker in Week 1. We'll see if Trotter Jr. gets any defensive snaps in Week 2.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!