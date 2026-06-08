The Biggest Eagles Weakness That Still Hasn't -- And Won't -- Be Addressed at OTAs

Once the Philadelphia Eagles lost Reed Blankenship in free agency, safety became a question mark.

Blankenship signed a three-year, $24,750,000 deal with the Houston Texans, an average annual salary of $8.25 million. This was a salary the Eagles passed on, and it remains up for debate whether they could have afforded.

At the end of the day, the Eagles signed Blankenhip as a UDFA and developed him. Blankenship became a reliable starter and a team captain in his four years with the Eagles, who have soem question marks at safety this offseason.

Is the plan to replace Blankenship in house? That's the direction the Eagles are leaning, as they brought back one of their own free agents in Marcus Epps.

Epps is the starter at safety opposite Andrew Mukuba, and the Eagles are giving the veteran -- and starter on the 2022 NFC Championship team -- the opportunity to win the job this summer.

"I was pleasantly surprised," Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Epps last month. "Maybe surprised is the wrong word because I just really didn't know him. But when he had to play last year, he came in and showed his experience, showed his instincts that he has for the game.

"I was pleased with the way he played last year. I wasn't considering him an old player at this point, but he's obviously a veteran. I think he'll do fine. I'm not sure what his injury history has been, but I think if he stays injury-free and if he wins the job, we'll be fine."

If the Eagles have to go with a safety on this roster, they are content with Epps. Those plans can obviously change, but Epps is the front runner for the job right now.

Are there any free agent options?

The free agents available aren't exactly an upgrade over Epps. Donovan Wilson is a long time starter in the league and would compete for the job, but Epps is more of a fit in Fangio's defense. Wilson is more of a box safety while Epps can play in coverage.

Ashtyn Davis and Taylor Rapp are options too, but they would be more for depth at safety than actual starters. The safeties behind Epps and Mukuba are J.T. Gray, rookie Cole Wisniewski, and Michael Carter. There isn't much of a difference between Carter and Davis/Rapp.

Is a trade possible?

The Eagles will certainly gauge the safety market this summer, but there's no reason to make a move immediately. Philadelphia could acquire a safety and get that player ready in time for training camp to begin, having that player compete with Epps for the starting job.

Could this happen in the next few weeks? Sure, but the Eagles also make trades during training camp in order to improve the roster. They traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in late August after Jaquiski Tartt didn't pan out -- the same year Blankenship amde the team as a UDFA.

Philadlephia revamped the safety position in a week and ended up making the Super Bowl, so the safeties on the team in June are no where near set in stone. This incluses Epps, even though he's getting the opportunity to win the job.

The Eagles can afford to be patient in regards to adding a safety. Final roster cuts aren't for another two months.

So Epps is the starter?

Heading into mandatory minicamp, Epps is the front runner to win the starting safety job opposite Andrew Mukuba. The other safety job is Mukuba and he'll remain there when the Eagles to go a base defense -- while Cooper DeJean goes to the other safety spot.

The Eagles could use more depth at safety, but Carter and Gray will get the summer to showcase their talents. Gray is an excellent special teams player so he may be on the roster anyway.

Hard to count out Wisniewski and undrafted free agent Maximus Pulley either.

Remember, the Eagles don't ahve to make a move for a safety yet. They can allow this situation to play out.