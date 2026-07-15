The Disrespect for DeVonta Smith Is Real: This Is How Eagles Can Change It

DeVonta Smith is a good wide receiver.

Smith has three 1,000-yard seasons in his five seasons, tied for the second-most 1,000-yard seasons in Philadelphia Eagles history. He 5,019 receiving yards are the most for any Eagles players after their first five seasons in franchise history.

There are several Eagles receiving records Smith is set to break heading into his sixth season. He's off to the best start by any pass catcher in Eagles history, and that will continue this year.

Smith is getting the opportunity to be a WR1 for the first time since his rookie season in 2026, but he has developed significantly as a player since then. The NFL is trying to catch up.

In the heat of "list season," ESPN is ranking the top wide receivers in the league. Executives, coaches, and scouts are listing these players -- the same listing that had Jalen Hurts in th emiddle of the pack amongst quarterbacks.

DeVonta Smith isn't a top-10 receiver based on his production, nor his role in 2025. He wasn't expected to be. Smith did get votes, but wasn't an honorable mention either.

Amongst the receivers that did get votes over Smith.

Malik Nabers

Drake London

Zay Flowers

Jameson Williams

Alec Pierce

Only Flowers and Williams had more receiving yards than Smith. Flowers was the only one who had more catches than Smith, and remember the offense Smith played in last season?

This isn't a Smith problem. The Eagles know how good Smith is, but it's up to them for the league to put more respect on Smith's name.

How the Eagles can elevate Smith

Here's the good news. Smith no longer has to be the 1A or WR2 to A.J. Brown.

Smith lived in Brown's shadow over the past four years, playing as one of the best WR2s in all of football. He posted three 1,000-yard seasons over that stretch and has 321 catches for 4,103 yards and 26 touchdowns since the start of the 2022 season.

How does Smith rank compared to his peers? Smith is 11th amongst all NFL players in receiving yards, 13th in receptions, and 14th in receiving touchdowns in that stretch. And he's not the primary option.

That's going to change by default this year. Smith is the best option in the Eagles offense and is going to get the most targets -- by far.

The most targets Smith has ever received in a season is 136. That was also the year Smith had the most catches (95) and receiving yards (1,196) in a season (2022). Smith should receive more than 136 targets this season by default.

What if the Eagles give Smith 150+ targets? Is he going to get 100+ catches and 1,400+ yards -- numbers that the elite receivers are getting?

No matter if Jalen Hurts struggles to get rid of the ball quick or throw over the middle, Hurts has strong chemistry with Smith since their days at Alabama. Hurts is going to throw Smith the ball and target him downfield -- and those numbers are pretty good too.

Smith is going to get his targets and his yards. The Eagles will make sure he's the featured receiver in this offense, one that's supposed to tailor to his skill set.

If the Eagles can give Smith the same opportunities the Lions give Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Rams give Puka Nacua, he'll be on that top-10 list in 2027. It's up to the Eagles to show the league how good Smith is.