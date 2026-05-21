Can DeVonta Smith Put Up Puka Nacua Type Numbers As Eagles WR1

DeVonta Smith has been excellent in his five years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith is off to the best five-year start for a wide receiver in franchise history. His 385 receptions and 5,019 receiving yards are the most by any Eagles player in their first five seasons in the league.

Having three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, only A.J. Brown has more in franchise history (four). Smith is certainly going to match that mark once the Eagles trade Brown, and set new franchise marks over the next several years.

Smith is already seventh in franchise history in receptions (385), just 204 behind Harold Carmichael for the most in franchise history. He's already 10th in receiving yards, 3,959 behind Carmichal for the most in franchise history.

The majority of these numbers have come as the WR2 to Brown. That will change in 2026, as Smith becomes the WR1 in an offense that is expected to cater to his skill set.

More catches, more yards, more yards after the catch. Smith is already one of the best receivers in the NFL, but what is his ceiling as the WR1?

There's a lot of potential with Smith in this role -- and a huge opportunity to establish himself as one of the NFL's elite wideouts.

Are the Puka Nacua numbers attainable?

Smth is going to have a significantly bigger role this season. He is the alpha amongst the Eagles wide receivers, the player who's going to get the lion's share of the targets and the opportunities to accumulate a lot of yards.

Let's take a look at Nacua's numbers. He had 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, averaging 97.4 yards per game. The yards per game has increased in each of Nacua's three seasons, going up to 107.2 in year three -- which led the league.

Nacua had 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, having 166 targets in the process. For context, the most targets Smith ever had in a seaosn was 136 -- and he finished with career-highs in catches (95), receiving yards (1,196), and receiving yards per game (70.4).

What's going to happen if Smith gets 150+ targets? Are those numbers going to go up to 100+ catches and 1,400+ yards? Most likely as the WR1 in an offense that focuses on quick passes and getting the ball in the middle of the field -- no matter if Jalen Hurts is reluctant to throw the ball between the hashmarks or not.

The chemistry with Smith may be even better than with Brown, since Hurts and Smith were teammates at Alabama and have the same mindset towards football. There's a good chance Smith could put up those massive numbers with a high-volume passing attack.

What about Amon-Ra St. Brown?

St. Brown may be the best route runners in the NFL, and Smith could fall into that category with not as much dependence on the deep ball. If the Eagles offense involves quick passes and getting the ball in the middle of the field, Smith could be on the St. Brown trajectory.

St. Brown has 100+ receptions and 1,100+ receiving yards in four consecutive years as the Lions' WR1. He had 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 (his best season) and 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

The route running will play a major role in what Smith can accomplish as the WR1.

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba effect

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from D.K. Metcalf last offseason and handed the WR1 role to Smith-Njigba -- who had 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Smith-Njigba had 137 targets that seaosn, but those numbers were going up.

There was the case to be made Smith-Njigba was the WR1 anyway, even with Metcalf in the fold. Smith-Njigba tackled his new responsibilities head on, having 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns -- winning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Smith wasn't the WR1 in the Eagles offense last season, but he played like it. He led the Eagles in receiving yards last season (1,008) and catch rate (68.1%). Brown was the WR1, but there was a case to be made Smith was better -- similar to Smith-Njigba to Metcalf in Seattle two years ago.

If Smith follows the same track as Smith-Njigba, the Eagles offense is going to be very good in 2026. Perhaps Smith can carry them to another Super Bowl title.

The Eagles offense is still loaded, but Smith will be the centerpiece this time around. There's enough reason to believe Smith will be elite in 2026 and beyond.