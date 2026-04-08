The Most Underrated Move the Eagles Made in Free Agency So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have a busy free agency, making calculated moves that added depth to their roster in 2026.

Going into the offseason, the Eagles knew Jahan Dotson wasn't going to be back as the former first-round pick was seeking a larger opportunity elsewhere. The Eagles had to get creative in finding a WR3 -- or a WR2 based on if AJ brown departs or not.

Enter Hollywood Brown.

The Eagles had interest in Darnell Mooney before landing Brown, but Mooney opted to sign with the New York Giants for $10 million. Whether the Eagles were willing to to into that $8-to-$20 million range for Mooney is unknown, but there was interest in adding another playmaking receiver to the mix.

Brown decided to sign with the Eagles for a contract worth up to $6.5 million, a deal that fits right into the ballpark for general manager Howie Roseman. The low-risk contract could pay huge dividends in Sean Mannion's offensive scheme.

Not only is Brown an upgrade over Dotson, but he is considered the better player of the two. Brown had a 1,000-yard season in 2021 and has three consecutive seasons of 700+ yards from 2021 to 2023. He has experience of being a No. 1 wideout in the past, but the Eagles clearly won't be asking him to do that in 2026.

A broken foot in 2022 has significantly hindered Brown's trajectory, as he's averaged just 36 recieving yards per game since returning from the injury with nine total touchdowns. Brown isn't the same player he was with the Baltimore Ravens and in his early years with the Arizona Cardinals, yet he possesses the same skill set that make him a first-round pick.

With the Kansas City Chiefs last season, Brown's average air yards per target was 11.30 -- the highest it's been in a full season since 2023 (11.74). Brown also averaged 3.9 yards after the catch per reception, his highest average since 2021 (4.3).

The Chiefs used Brown to his strengths last season as a WR3 option, target him downfield and use his ability to run between the hashmarks over the middle and create yards after the catch. The same can be expected from the Eagles in 2026, whether AJ Brown is here for not.

If AJ Brown remains with the Eagles, they have an excellent WR3 in Hollywood Brown. He would be another strong pass catcher in an offense full of them, one that can cater to Jalen Hurts if the Eagles ask Hurts to throw more over the middle in 2026.

If Brown is the WR2, there will be even more opportunities for him to make plays adjacent to DeVonta Smith. Even if the Eagles draft a wideout in the early rounds, Brown will still be relied upon to stretch the field and get open across the middle.

The Eagles needed veteran reciever depth this offseason, and could still use another veteran if they do trade AJ Brown. Hollywood Brown is a strong start for a position that could use some depth in the coming weeks.