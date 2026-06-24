Three Safety Trades That Could Still Transform the Eagles Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to Maxx Crosby in the dog days of the offseason, even if they are set at pass rusher.

Whether the Eagles are interested in Crosby or not as the summer goes along is uncertain, but there is a greater upgrade needed on the defense. The Eagles could use the remainder of the offseason -- and training camp -- to improve at safety.

Marcus Epps is getting the first crack at the job, for now. The Eagles might see how training camp unfolds before evaluating the position and looking to upgrade.

Even if Epps wins the starting job, the depth of the position is in question. Michael Carter II is primed to win a job, but J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, Maximus Pulley, and Andre Sam are battling for roster spots.

Fair to say the safety position is in flux as the summer unfolds -- and there are trade candidates the Eagles could pursue to improve the position. The Eagles may even find a starter with these candidates.

Ronnie Hickman (Cleveland Browns)

The Browns have a surplus of safeties thanks to the selection of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round. They already have two starters in Hickman and Grant Delpit, both of which are in the final year of their contracts.

Hickman is in the final year of his rookie contract, making $3,520,000 this season. He's in line for an extension by the Browns, but there is the possibility he could be traded with the Browns rebuilding and having a new defensive coordinator in Mike Rutenberg.

Hickman was a former undrafted free agent, and finished with 103 tackles and two interceptions in his first season as a full-time starter. He allowed just one pass touchdown and a 51.6 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender.

Just 25 years old, Hickman is a good player and wouldn't cost more than a Day 3 pick or two in a trade. The Eagles already have a player like Hickman and Andrew Mukuba, but they like playmakers at safety.

Hickman is certainly one.

Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns)

Delpit is the other Browns safety that is in the final year of his contract. He making $8,033,000 in the final year of his deal, and the Browns would save $3,984,000 in cap space since they would trade him after June 1.

Like the Eagles and A.J. Brown, it was better for the Browns to trade Delpit post-June 1. Now 28, Delpit has been a starter in Cleveland for five years and had his one of his best seasons in 2025. He finished with 89 tackles, seven quarterback hits, one interception, and four pass breakups.

Delpit isn't as good as Hickman in coverage, allowing five passing touchdowns while opposing quarterbacks had an 80.4 passer rating targeting him in coverage. He's more of a box safety.

The Eagles won't have to give up a high draft pick for Delpit either. A Day 3 pick should be enough to get the deal done.

Jeremy Chinn (Las Vegas Raiders)

Is Chinn falling out of favor with the Raiders? The Raiders did select Treydan Stukes early in the second round of the draft. The Raiders also signed Taron Johnson to play the slot, so there may not be any room for Chinn to have significant playing time in the secondary (Chinn plays all over the secondary).

The Eagles may not have a set role for Chinn either, but there has been interest in him in the past. That was also several defensive coordinators ago.

Chinn had 114 tackles and a sack last season, lining up more in the box than in a coverage role. He also allowed a 111.9 rating when targeted last year.

This is certainly an option for the Eagles, and wouldn't cost much to acquire him. Chinn's cap number is $9,555,000 as he heads into the final year of his deal.