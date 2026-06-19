3 Realistic Trades Eagles Could Still Make in June (And One Involves Maxx Crosby)

The Philadelphia Eagles are always looking to improve their roster, no matter how good it is.

There are clearly some holes in the Eagles roster. The obvious ones have been pointed out this spring, with safety being the biggest culprit. Certainly the Eagles could improve there.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to upgrade the roster, even if he has trouble getting a deal done. There are players at coveted positions on the Eagles roster the organization could look to deal to improve in other areas.

Perhaps these trades won't be made in June, but closer to the season. There are certain trades the Eagles can make to improve a roster taht is alreadya Super Bowl contender.

Let's have some fun with this -- even adding a wild card with Maxx Crosby (and the Eagles are set at pass rusher for the record).

Tanner McKee dealt to Cardinals for Day 3 pick

The Cradinals need a quarterback in the worst way. Arizona is currently in a contract dispute with starter Jacoby Brissett, even though the current starting quarterback did show up to minicmap.

The other quarterbacks on the depth chart? Rookie Carson Beck and veteran Gardner Minshew.

There could be an upgrade in Arizona here. The Cardinals are likely to go after Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft, but what if they can't land him? Do they turn to McKee to compete with Brissett for the job? What if Brissett holds out?

Perhaps the Eagles can wait here and fetch a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals for McKee, which would be a huge win. There are reasons for the Eagles to go after Sorsby themselves, which would make the quarterback depth chart even more interesting.

Eagles acquire Grant Delpit for 2027 fifth-round pick

Delpit's situation in Cleveland is an interesting one. The Browns selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the secodn round of the draft and Ronnie Harrison signed his exclusive rights tender, while Delpit is in the final year of his deal. Daniel Thomas was also brought in via free agency.

There may be no more room at the inn for Delpit, who carries a cap hit of just over $8 million for the 2026 season. This is something the Eagles can afford, and likely will improve at safety in the coming months.

Delpit seems like an obvious trade candidate, even if the Browns likely aren't looking to deal him at this time. The Eagles can get Delpit for a Day 3 pick at this point, which they can part ways with for a proven starter.

Eagles acquire Maxx Crosby for 2028 first-round pick, defensive lineman

For the record, the Eagles are set at pass rusher for 2026. I don't think the Eagles will acquire Crosby, but they have shown interest in him in the past.

The Raiders are looking to rebuild and have traded Crosby once (before the Ravens backed out on the deal), so never say never here. The Eagles have a 2027 first-round pick and two 2028 first-round picks, so there are assets they can part ways with.

The Eagles also have a few players that could peak the Raiders interest. Maybe the Raiders ask for Jalen Carter, but i don't think the Eagles would trade him. That may be what gets a deal done and separates the Eagles from the 49ers in the Crosby sweepstakes.

The Eagles like Jalyx Hunt, but he has value too. Do they move on from a player with a high ceiling for Crosby -- so they can pair him with Jonathan Greenard for another Super Bowl run?

Would the Raiders be interested in Nolan Smith, a former first-round pick that has been successful in this league? Smith is still young and on the upside, but has some baggage.

A first-round pick is the starting point for Crosby, and two would get it done. The Eagles have players to offer the 49ers don't, which gives them an edge if they want Crosby.

The Eagles are set at pass rusher, and their big offseason pass rusher acquisition was Greenard. This is what makes the Crosby report so intriguing.