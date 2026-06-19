What Eagles Trade Assets Could Bring Maxx Crosby to Philly

Whether the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in Maxx Crosby or not, they certainly know how to make an offseason interesting.

A recent report by Raiders on SI has the Eagles as "nuclear hot" for Crosby, who was actually traded once this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers are also reportedly one of the teams interested in Crosby.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is never satisfied with his roster, even if the Eagles are set at pass rusher. The Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard in their big offseason splash, and also signed Arnold Ebiketie and AJ Epenesa this offseason.

They also have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt in the fold, so it's fair to say they are set at pass rusher.

While the Eagles don't need Crosby, they can certainly make a push for him if they feel the Raiders star will put them ahead of the Rams in NFC contention. Remember, the Rams acquired Myles Garrett to add to their already star-powered roster.

Crosby is the best pass rusher available, and the Eagles have had an interest in him in the past. The Eagles are set at pass rusher, but what if they did entertain a potential Crosby deal?

What would the Eagles have to give up? These are the top assets they have in order to get a deal done.

2027 First-Round Pick, 2028 First-Round Pick

The Eagles have the first round draft capital available to acquire Crosby and not give up a player at all. The Ravens initially were going to part ways with two first-round picks for Crosby, the No. 14 pick in 2026 and a 2027 first-round pick.

Philadelphia has three first-round picks over the next two years, one in 2027 and two in 2028. The 2028 first-round pick was acquired in the A.J. Brown trade and could have more value based on how the Patriots perform in 2027. That pick may have more value than the Eagles' own 2028 pick.

The Eagles have the assets to just part ways with first-round picks and get Crosby.

Jalen Carter

This is the elephant in the room. Since the Eagles haven't extended Carter yet, his name will be consistently mentioned in trade conversations -- fair or not,

The Eagles will likely extend Carter, but he is the biggest asset to acquire a premium player like Crosby. The 49ers don't have a defensive lineman of Carter's talent that could land them Crosby. Carter is the asset that could seal the deal for the Eagles, and a player the Raiders would be wise to ask for if they are trying to trade him.

Would the Eagles made Carter available in a deal? Probably not, especially considering they have seen how he can change a game -- and a season. That contract extension may be done once training camp starts.

Nolan Smith

The Eagles exercised Smith's fifth-year option this offseason, but Smith also had a speeding incident since then. That may have hurt Smith's chances of getting a contract extension, especially with Jalyx Hunt having is rookie contract end the same year as Smith (after 2027 season).

Hunt is the better player than Smith right now, but Smith is a good pass rusher when healthy. He's a first-round pick and has value, playing in 12 games last season and finishing with 33 pressures, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 11 quarterback hits, and a 15.4% pressure rate.

Smith is an asset to any team needing a pass rusher, and is expendable with his uncertain future.

Jalyx Hunt

Hunt has tremendous value and a lot of upside. His stock continues to rise in the Eagles organization thanks to his play on the field, making it hard to part ways with Hunt.

Hunt was one of the top pass rushers on the Eagles last season. He finished with 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and a 16.9% pressure rate in 17 games.

When the Eagles acquired Jaelen Phillips, Hunt was even better. He had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played).

The Eagles know how good Hunt is, and other teams are starting to notice it as well. If the Raiders wanted a pass rusher in a Crosby deal, Hunt is an asset with a lot of upside.

The Eagles may not have Hunt's elite years, but the Raiders would.