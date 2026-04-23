Trench Warfare: Why the Eagles Are Poised to Double Down on the Offensive Line in the 2026 NFL Draft

A day before the 2026 NFL Draft, the offensive line remains the most likely landing spot for Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman for several reasons.

This isn't a fleeting need—it's a strategic imperative in Philadelphia rooted in the franchise's DNA. Since Andy Reid's arrival in 1999, the Eagles have treated the trenches as the bedrock of contention, building dominant units that have powered multiple Super Bowl runs and sustained success through eras.

Roseman has echoed that philosophy in recent comments, signaling a renewed emphasis on the offense after a stretch where 10 of the team's last 12 premium picks since 2022 went to the defensive side of the ball.

When you layer in the sheer depth of this year's tackle-heavy class, the math becomes compelling: as many as nine legitimate first-round caliber offensive linemen could hear their names called on Day 1.

The ideal addition would be a versatile, high-floor prospect capable of immediate competition at right guard—pushing the still-developing Tyler Steen—while providing crucial insurance for the injury-prone Landon Dickerson at guard. Long-term, that player could slide outside to eventually succeed future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson at right tackle, whose durability has become a growing concern at age 36 and who missed significant time last season.

The prospect who best embodies that versatile, plug-and-play profile is Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. The massive 6-foot-7, 352-pound tackle brings rare power and size, with the skill set to potentially handle guard duties early before projecting as a long-term tackle.

Recent mocks have him trending toward a floor around the mid-to-late first round (including potential landing spots like Detroit at No. 17), which likely puts him out of reach at pick 23 without Roseman getting aggressive on the trade market.

Several other top-tier options appear headed off the board well before the Eagles are on the clock at 23. Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano, Georgia's Monroe Freeling, and Penn State's Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane all project as early-to-mid first-round picks. Among that group, only Fano offers meaningful inside-out versatility that could appeal in a pinch for Philadelphia's scheme.

Multiple Options

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That leaves a intriguing group potentially available when the Eagles select: Utah's Caleb Lomu, Clemson's Blake Miller (a technically sound, high-floor "safe" prospect with starter traits), Arizona State's Max Iheanachor (a raw but explosive athlete with massive upside and intriguing movement skills), and Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis (a powerful interior option).

Any of these could fit Roseman's patient, developmental approach—adding depth and competition now while grooming a successor for the aging core.

In the end, the 2026 draft class offers a rare window to restock the offensive line whether through a calculated trade-up for a Proctor-type or by standing pat and selecting from the talented pool still on the board.

A strong addition on Thursday night should help ensure the Eagles' offensive foundation remains solid for years to come.