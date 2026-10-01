PHILADELPHIA – This summer, Eagles fans on social media suggested that maybe Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., should start at linebacker ahead of Jihaad Campbell. Trotter had a strong training camp, so it was a discussion with some merit.

Four weeks into the season, it very well could happen. Except it won’t be Campbell taking a seat. It might very well be Zack Baun.

One of the Eagles’ most available and steady players the past two-plus seasons, Baun may have a difficult time clearing concussion protocol by Sunday’s 1 pm kickoff against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Baun is the king of the “100 percent defensive snaps” and has played 16 games in each of the last two years. He played 100 percent of the snaps 11 times last year and also in the first two games this year. He didn’t play six of them in Monday’s loss to the Bears.

It’s unsure when he suffered the concussion. The team’s leading tackler in each of the last two seasons, he didn’t seem quite himself in in Chicago. Perhaps he suffered his concussion early in the game and did not feel anything was wrong at the time, so he kept playing. Then, perhaps the next day, he woke up and didn’t feel right, so he self-reported the possibility of a concussion.

Baun may not be the only key player to miss Week 4. Receiver DeVonta Smith has a hamstring that cost him his second practice of the week on Thursday. One of the NFL’s top receivers after three weeks, Smith would yield to, well, a committee of receivers. Two at the top of that committee would likely be Tay Wicks and Makai Lemon.

Tay Wicks Confident WRs Can Step Up If DeVonta Smith Can't Play

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When you get to practice and get the reps in, me and the other guys, we’re ready for everybody to step up,” said Wicks, who is the team’s second-leading receiver with nine catches for 179 yards behind Smith’s 19-235.

“It's a long season, so some weeks you might not have guys out there. If (Smith can’t play), I gotta step up, be there for Jalen (Hurts), be there for the team and the offense, and capitalize on the opportunities coaches give me.”

Baun’s loss would be difficult to overcome, too, unless Trotter can capture the magic he showed during the summer, when he was one of the camp standouts.

“I've definitely gained a lot more experience, with two years now, well, two full years, I guess,” said Trotter. “I've gained a lot of experience, learned a lot, and having more experience always helps. I just try to prepare every single week like I'm gonna be the starter.

"I feel like when you have that preparation every single week, you'll be ready for any scenario. So, I just try to treat it like a normal week. My preparation never really changes.”

Now in his third season, Trotter has made two starts. He’s not sure who would wear the green dot inside the helmet to really Vic Fangio’s calls. It’s a job Baun handles. It could be Campbell, who has 28 tackles, three more than Baun this season.

Campbell was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

If Trotter has to play most of the snaps on Sunday, that could lessen his role on special teams, where he is second on the team in tackles with four.

“Trott is very instinctive, very quick,” said Campbell. “He knows how to dissect the offense. He communicates very well, gets off blocks, gets to the ball very well. Everything that he does is good.”

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