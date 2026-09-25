Eagles Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Undrafted Players Taking Over After Week 2

For all the disappointment surrounding the top two draft picks on the Philadelphia Eagles this season, the front office and coaching staff deserve a pat on the back for the players they did find over the last two years.

Darius Cooper was an undrafted free agent from Tarleton State, and is a player in this league. Sunday's game-winning touchdown catch demonstrated that. Rocco Underwood was undrafted out of Florida and is a keeper at long snapper.

Special teams players don't sound like much (and Cooper is more than that), but also play a major role in the Eagles being 2-0 through two weeks. The finds after the draft are helping this team win.

About the higher draft picks...

Their story is still being completed, but that's what the rookie/sophomore power rankings are about. They are an evaluation of the young players on this team and how they are helping the Eagles win games.

Here are the power rankings heading into Week 3.

14. Cole Payton (2026, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 14

No changes for Payton here. He's the No. 4 quarterback and will be a healthy scratch every week.

13. Mac McWilliams (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 13

A gameday inactive for the second straight week, it's fair to wonder how long McWilliams is going to be on this roster. The Eagles signed Kenny Moore asa slot cornerback and safety, and McWilliams plays one of those positions.

McWilliams could always end up on the practice squad, but Eagles playes keep getting claimed and signed off the practice squad. Who knows?

12. Eli Stowers (2026, 2nd round)

Last week's ranking: 12

Stowers will be on injured reserve for two more weeks with hamstring and quad injuries. His development in camp affected this team's plans at tight end, enough where the Eagles had to bring Zach Ertz back after Dallas Goedert's injury.

Who knows what role Stowers has when he comes back on this team?

11. Micah Morris (2026, 6th round)

Last week's ranking: 11

Even with Landon Dickerson out, Morris was a gameday inactive for the second straight week. This isn't completely surprising since Morris is a player the Eagles are developing, but having extra insurance at guard wouldn't have hurt either.

Will be hard to envison Morris getting meaningful regular season snaps in 2026.

10. Markel Bell (2026, 3rd round)

Last week's ranking: 9

Bell plays a small role on special teams, all on the PAT and field goal units as a blocker. We're still unsure if Bell is the No. 3 tackle, and hopefully the Eagles don't have to reveal that.

9. Smael Mondon (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 8

Mondon played 15 snaps on special teams in Week 2, tied for sixth on the Eagles. He had a special teams tackle on kickoff coverage, his third in two games.

The Eagles are very deep at linebacker, but Mondon is contributing and finding his way on the field.

8. Ty Robinson (2025, 4th round)

Last week's ranking: 10

Robinson got some defensive snaps this week, getting three snaps as a result of the Nashville heat. He mostly played in red zone defense, along with 17 snaps on special teams.

If Robinson isn't a scratch, the Eagles will have a role for him.

7. Makai Lemon (2026, 1st round)

Last week's ranking: 6

The first two weeks have not treated Lemon well, but the Eagles aren't doing him any favors eitehr with the play calls tht taget him. Lemon has 5 touches for 5 yards this season.

The Eagles insist Lemon is playing well, but it's hard to buy what they are selling. Lemon may need reduced snaps going forward.

6. Willie Lampkin (2025, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 5

Lampkin may be in line to start at guard if Cam Jurgens continues to struggle. The Eagles will be extremely patient with Jurgens here, but didn't do the Pro Bowl center any favors moving him to left guard in Week 2.

With the changes, Lampkin is the No. 3 guard on this team. He's a play away from a bigger role on this roster outside of playing on the PAT and field goal units.

5. Drew Kendall (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 3

Kendall got the start at center, not guard in Week 2. He didn't play well, but held his own throughout the afternoon -- which is a positive.

Kendall allowed two pressures and allowed a 4.7% pressure rate, while struggling in run blocking at times. He didn't have a bad snap and zero penalties, which was a positive for the offense.

He should get better in the weeks to come.

4. Andrew Mukuba (2025, 2nd round)

Last week's ranking: 2

A rough day for Mukuba in Week 2, as he finished with three missed tackles in Week 2 and was a liability on the back end. The coverage numbers are okay, but Mukuba hasn't been the ball hawk the Eagles thought through two games.

The Eagles signed Kenny Moore to improve the safety position. Perhaps he gets Mukuba going.

3. Rocco Underwood (2026, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 7

There's a reason why Jake Elliott is perfect on field goals and PAT's and Braden Mann is averaging 45.4 net yards per punt. Look no further than how clean Underwood's snaps have been the first two weeks. Mann has six of his nine punts end up inside the 20.

No worries with the long snapper this year, the Eagles have one in Underwood for a long time. He's the best rookie on the Eagles through two games.

2. Jihaad Campbell (2025, 1st round)

Last week's ranking: 1

The coverage numbers are a concern regarding Campbell, but it's hard to ignore the impact he's had in the run game. Campbell has just one missed tackle in two games, and 11 of his 19 tackles are solo.

Campbell has a sack and a forced fumble through two games, He's making an impact on this defense, even though there's a narrative to call for his benching.

Through two games, Campbell has been good at linebacker. He's not the problem with this defense.

1. Darius Cooper (2025, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 4

Cooper is the third-best receiver on the Eagles and deserves more playing time going forward, He caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds left in Sunday's win over the Titans, which puts him at the top of this list.

Jalen Hurts has a 133.3 passer rating targeting Cooper, who earned more offensive snaps in Week 2. More will be coming his way going forward.

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