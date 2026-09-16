PHILADELPHIA — Vic Fangio did not sound satisfied Tuesday, days after the Eagles escaped with a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in the season opener.

Philadelphia’s veteran defensive coordinator said the pass rush from the players tasked with getting after quarterback Jayden Daniels was not good enough without star edge defender Jonathan Greenar despite some solid pressure numbers.

“I thought our pass rush overall, with our guys that mainly rushed the passer, was inconsistent and really wasn’t good enough,” Fangio admitted at his weekly press conference.

Greenard, the high-priced offseason trade pickup acquired to lead the edge group, was ruled out for Week 1 as he continues to work back from a pectoral injury suffered before training camp. That left Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa to carry the load against Daniels and the Commanders.

Hunt generated seven pressures, among the league’s higher totals in Week 1. Smith added four. The Eagles still finished with just one sack, from linebacker Jihaad Campbell, and no quarterback hits from the edge group, though.

Daniels completed 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns while often using his mobility to extend plays.

Not Winning One-on-Ones

Jun 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt speaks with the media at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fangio pointed to a mix of factors for the lack of pass rush.

“There’s a lot of reasons here and there,” the DC said. “Mobile quarterback plays into that. We just didn’t win enough of our one-on-ones across the board.”

The larger issue for Fangio was the three scoring drives Washington put together. The Commanders finished with 22 points after an opening field goal and a late push that included a rushing touchdown and a passing score.

“Disappointed in their three scoring drives,” Fangio said. “There are some scoring drives you give up where the other team just beat you. You know? They got good players and good coaches too, but I think we could’ve played a little better in some of those instances from just overall play.

“So that was a little frustrating.”

Philadelphia’s defense still limited Washington to 295 total yards and forced several punts after the opening series.

Interior players such as Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo generated pressure, and linebacker Zack Baun was a revelation.

Fangio’s standard, however, remains winning individual matchups for his edge options and keeping scoring drives from materializing.

Greenard’s return remains day-to-day. Until he is ready for a full workload, Fangio will continue rotating Hunt, Smith and the veteran depth pieces.

Ebiketie (28 snaps) played significantly more than Epenesa (12), but Fangio downplayed that, noting the latter got banged up in the game.

“A.J. got a little dinged during the game I think a little bit which played a part in that.”

Fangio made clear that the pass rush, as currently constructed, still has work to do.

Despite the pass-rushing struggles against the Commanders, the Eagles are 1-0 heading into Nashville Sunday for what is scheduled to be a steamy affair with the Titans, with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s.

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