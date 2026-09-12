The Three Matchups That Will Decide Commanders Week

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles kick off the 2026 NFL season by renewing a rivalry Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Commanders.

Three battles -- in the trenches and in scheme -- will likely decide the opener for both teams: Philadelphia’s talented defensive front against a banged-up Washington offensive line; how the Eagles’ new offense under Sean Mannion answers first-year Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, and whether Vic Fangio’s talented defensive unit stays disciplined against ultra-talented Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ dual-threat ability.

Eagles defensive front vs. Commanders offensive line

Philadelphia’s defensive line remains one of the league’s most imposing groups. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo form perhaps the league’s best interior trio, with Byron Young and Ty Robinson capable rotational players from there. On the edges, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa give Fangio more than enough even without star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was ruled out with his strained pec Friday.

Washington’s O-Line, once viewed as a potential strength with Laremy Tunsil and Sam Cosmi leading the way, now enters the season as a question mark. Tunsil, the left tackle, is on injured reserve after tearing his triceps, forcing the shift of Brandon Coleman to LT with Chris Paul at left guard, Nick Allegretti at center (coming off a calf injury that limited him in camp), Cosmi at right guard, and second-year man Josh Conerly Jr. at right tackle.

Depth and chemistry were issues throughout training camp for the Commanders, with snap exchanges and protection breakdowns consistent issues.

If Carter and Davis win inside, they can collapse the pocket and force Daniels off his spots early. The Eagles’ edge rushers will look to set a firm edge and contain rather than over-pursue. Pass-rushing discipline is always important to Fangio but even more so this week against Daniels.

“It's a little different than normal,” Fangio said of facing a first-time OC in David Blough with Daniels. “You really don't know a whole lot about the offense either way, what it might, might not be. You make the assumption, right or wrong, that they'll still do some of the stuff that Daniels was good at and comfortable with. They'll do some stuff that the new guy wants to do. It's a little bit of a crapshoot.”

Handling Daronte Jones’ new defense

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) participates in a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones, hired in January after serving as Minnesota’s defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator under Brian Flores, presumably brings in a multiple-front, aggressive approach.

Like his mentor, Jones is expected to mix three-, four- and five-man fronts, layered blitzes and coverage rotations designed to confuse quarterback Jalen Hurts and create mismatches up front. Players have described the scheme as complicated but aggressive with the idea of turning rookie first-round pick Sonny Styles into a defensive weapon.

The Eagles will counter with a new offense under Mannion, who is expected to feature more under-center looks, play-action and motion.

That style could challenge Jones’ pre-snap tricks if Hurts and the offensive line identify the pressures and coverage quickly.

Fangio’s own two-high, quarters-based system on the other side of the ball in Philadelphia emphasizes communication and post-snap adjustments — tools the Eagles offense will need against Jones’ looks.

Success will depend on Hurts getting the ball out on time and the offensive line handling the varied fronts without mental errors.

“It's one of the unique challenges of the Week 1 opponent with a new system,” Mannion said of the test. “We've really used this extra practice time with the bonus week to our advantage. We want to be ready for everything. Whatever Dorante ends up showing us in the game, I feel like we'll be well-prepared for it. Like any opponent, whether it's a new coordinator in Week 1 with new wrinkles or if it's a first-time coordinator at a place, you're always ready to adjust in-game, and we have contingencies laid out for different things we might be anticipating.”

Discipline against Jayden Daniels

Daniels remains a threat as a runner even after an injury-shortened 2025 and a shift in offensive scheme under Blough. He can extend plays, scramble for first downs, and punish over-aggressive rushers.

Commanders coaches have emphasized smarter decision-making this year — things like throwing the ball away to live for another down so to speak — but the QB’s unique athleticism will always demand containment.

Fangio’s defense typically will rush four and play zone with eyes on the quarterback behind it with dual threats but the unit did not necessarily play its best football against mobile quarterbacks last season.

“I don't know,” Fangio said when asked about that issue. “You might overall do a good job, but it's those ones where you don't and they make a big play out of it, stand out. I don't know how we would rate on that. Maybe PFF has some phony stat you can look up. It's a problem when you play scrambling quarterback and Daniels obviously is excellent at that.”

Linebackers Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell will be key in tracking Daniels on any designed runs and scrambles. The Eagles cannot afford to lose contain or bite on play-action fakes.

Past meetings showed that keeping Daniels in the pocket and forcing him to beat them from there is the formula. Conversely, undisciplined pursuit could turn those plays into explosives.