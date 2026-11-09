3 Eagles Who Likely Won’t Survive the Trade Deadline After Losing to Giants

The Eagles dropped their seventh consecutive game to the rival Giants at home in Week 9. The Eagles haven't won a single game since the second weekend of the season, way back in September.

Had the Eagles been victorious over New York, perhaps they would've looked to hang on to a few key contributors in order to try to make a late run at the NFC East title. However, the loss to the Giants cemented the fact that the Eagles are completely out of the playoff picture in the NFC, and it's too late in the season to reverse course at this point.

So, we should expect the Eagles to look to move on from some guys who don't have long-term futures in Philly prior to this week's NFL trade deadline.

Here's a look at three Eagles players who likely won't survive the deadline following the loss to the Giants.

1. Tanner McKee, QB

The Eagles benched backup quarterback Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton ahead of the game against the Giants, and it appears as though the Eagles are ready to move forward with Milton for the remainder of the campaign, which makes sense. The Eagles already know what they have in McKee, which is underwhelming, so they might as well see if Milton is a guy who could be a potential backup option for the team moving forward. If Milton gets hurt, the team could give rookie signal-caller Cole Payton some snaps to similarly evaluate him.

Meanwhile, McKee is on the final year of his contract with the Eagles, and it seems unlikely that they team would look to bring him back again in 2027, so trying to recoup some sort of value for him makes sense. The only question at this point isn't if the Eagles would be willing to trade McKee, it's if they could get anything in return for him.

2. Riq Woolen, CB

Cornerback Riq Woolen would like to remain in Philadelphia beyond the deadline. He made that clear following Philadelphia's loss to New York.

“I mean, if you woke up every day with your friends, some of your close friends, and y'all worked hard as hell every day, and you just up and disappear when stuff got hard or when you just up and disappear, then it'd seem kind of weird, especially when it's on you, you know?" Woolen said.

"If it's up to Howie and the GM and my agent, then I'm gonna leave it to them. But me, as a person, I've worked hard with these guys, and I'd love to be here and stay here with them.” Riq Woolen on the trade deadline

Unfortunately, Woolen might not get his wish, as he's a prime candidate to be moved out of Philadelphia prior to the deadline for two reasons. First, because he's playing on a one-year contract, which makes his future in Philly questionable at best. Second, because he's a guy who could interest other contending teams looking to bolster the secondary ahead of a playoff push.

If the Eagles are able to receive some draft capital in return for Woolen in a trade, which seems likely, he's probably as good as gone.

3. Hollywood Brown, WR

If Hollywood Brown had established himself as a top target for new starting QB Joe Milton against the Giants, perhaps the Eagles would have looked to hang onto him, especially given the lingering injuries to top receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

That didn't happen.

Brown had just one reception on one target against New York, which is on par with his production for the rest of the season. He has been a non-factor for Philadelphia, and there's no reason for the Eagles to hold onto him, as it's clear they won't bring him back in free agency.

The Eagles will probably only be able to fetch a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Brown, but that's better than nothing.

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