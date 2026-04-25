Eagles Fill Biggest Need Remaining In NFL Draft With Micah Morris -- Adding Another Georgia Standout

The biggest question mark on the Philadelphia Eagles has been answered.

The Eagles needed to find some depth at guard in this draft, finding someone with massive upside in Micah Morris. The Georgia standout was selected by the Eagles with their sixth-round pick (No. 207 overall).

Philadelphia didn't make its original sixth-round pick (No. 197). The Eagles traded the No. 197 pick to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 207 (where they selected Morris) and two seventh-round picks (No. 251 and No. 252).

The Eagles have three picks remaining in the draft -- all in the seventh round (No. 244, No. 251, No. 252). They'll restock the cupboard with depth pieces at certain positions, which may be an indicator of how they'll attack the undrafted player pool after the draft.

Morris may be something more than that. He allowed just one sack and six pressures at left guard last season and cross trained at both guard spots. The Eagles needed someone who could play left guard and right guard behind starters Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.

What Morris brings to the Eagles

The Eagles have a No. 3 guard behind Dickerson and Steen to start, someone who will compete with Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce on the depth chart. The guard position is deeper now, even with three players that never played a regular season snap.

Morris has been battle tested from his years at Georgia. He faced Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter when he was on the scout team his freshman year, and will continue to see them in training camp when the first-team defense goes up against the second-team offense.

There's a lot of upside in Morris, but he has to get lower when on the block. He's best in a zone-based scheme, which he'll get plenty of reps with in Philadelphia. An athletic freak, Morris just needs some refinement in his technique.

Can Morris start in Year 1?

Those expectations are high, but Morris should develop quickly and be able to compete for a starting position in 2027. The Eagles have displayed their vote of confidence in Tyler Steen this offseason, and Steen should remain uncontested for the starting right guard job.

Morris will challenge for significant playing time in training camp as the top guard option behind Dickerson and Steen. Those are reasonable expectations for his rookie season.

Grade: B+

Getting a guard on Day 3 was a necessity for the Eagles, as the depth behind the starters was questionable at best. Philadelphia probably needs to add another guard this offseason, but Morris looks the part of a future starter.

Morris is an athletic freak, which will help him out as he learns technique. He should stick around in an a Eagles uniform for the life of his rookie deal (at minimum).