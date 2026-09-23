Eagles Signing Kenny Moore Could Lead To Another Bold Move At Safety
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The Eagles are expected to sign veteran defensive back Kenny Moore to their practice squad, according to an NFL source.
Moore, 31, is a former Pro Bowl selection who played nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and started 111 career games. At his height he was regarded as one of the league's best slot cornerbacks.
While not necessarily directly -- the Eagles lost practice squad cornerback Robert Longerbeam to Atlanta and Moore could simply be a more accomplished replacement -- the belief in the league is that the Moore move has more to so with safety after veteran Marcus Epps struggled mightily in the Week 2 win over Tennessee.
The Eagles now have three players with slot/safety versatility, including All-Pro Cooper DeJean, who has been playing safety in base defensive looks before dropping down into the slot in nickel looks, with Epps rotating in opposite second-year man Drew Mukuba.
Michael Carter, who was also one of the better slots in football earlier in his career with New York Jets battled Epps for the nickel job during training camp but came up short. Part of that, however, is that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes Carter's versatility as a backup at safety and slot while also serving as the team's dime back.
Enter Moore, who puts a third pawn in play with similar versatility, giving Fangio optionality.
A Bold Move?
The path forward could be as simple as Carter or Moore replacing Epps in the nickel defense. The bolder move would be putting DeJean on the back end fulltime to completely calm down the safety issues and rolling the dice that either Carter or Moore could recapture the magic inside.
The Colts released Moore in May after he requested a trade earlier in the offseason. According to Pro Football Focus nearly 78% of Moore's NFL snaps have come in the slot, box or defensive line (6,046 total) vs. 1,634 reps at outside cornerback (21.1%), and only 58 snaps (0.7%) at safety, making the idea of Moore playing on the back end a complete projection.
Fangio, though, values coverage most of all with his safeties and considers slot and safety as a somewhat mirrored position.
GM Howie Roseman has given his well-regarded DT multiple avenues to fix the biggest hole on the defense.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen