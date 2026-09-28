The Eagles are 2-0 and are in the pace car in the NFC East. Their cornerbacks are among the league’s most talented. Their pass defense ranks near the top of the NFL, yet Vic Fangio’s secondary heads to Soldier Field on Monday Night Football feeling underwhelming.

The Philadelphia defense has allowed just 166 passing yards per game through two weeks, good for one of the league’s stingiest marks. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Riq Woolen form a high-end trio that projects like one of the NFL’s best.

The problem is everything behind them — and everything they have not taken away.

The Eagles have no interceptions this season. Their takeaway total sits at the bottom of the league. Against Tennessee, both starting safeties, Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba, were charged with three missed tackles apiece.

Epps was beaten for a 28-yard third-down completion and then took a poor angle on Tyjae Spears’ 27-yard run on third-and-22, a play that helped Tennessee take a late lead.

More Playing Time?

Eagles defensive back Michael Carter talked about transitioning to safety after Eagles training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Fangio said Epps “had some plays that he would like to have back” and predicted he would bounce back. He also doubled down on “no” when asked about potentially moving DeJean to safety full-time while noting “there's a chance” Michael Carter could earn more playing time. Then there’s the addition of Kenny Moore, a versatile veteran who gives Fangio even more optionality with slot/safety versatility.

That is the landscape heading into Chicago. The corners can lock things down. The safeties have to at least finish plays, if not create them.

Monday night is a chance to do both against a Bears team that is already operating without its franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury. Backup Tyson Bagent cleared concussion protocol but Case Keenum is expected to start. Neither is all that threatening.

Ben Johnson’s offense looked as explosive as ever in a 59-point opener, then stalled in a rainy 9-3 loss to Minnesota and Brian Flores’ blender of a defense.

The idea of the more limited Epps bouncing back, though, could be said of the entire back end.

For all his gifts as a natural cover corner Mitchell still does not have a regular-season interception in his career. DeJean, playing a hybrid safety-nickel role, has not produced the splash plays that defined his All-Pro season a season ago, and Woolen impresses with his range and catch-up speed has one pass breakup through two games.

A Monday night game against a backup QB in Chicago will not decide whether the Eagles’ secondary is elite. However, it can decide whether the defensive backfield starts acting like one.

Fangio doesn’t need a shutdown masterpiece. He need tackles made in space, better communication, no blown coverages, and maybe a tipped ball that becomes an interception.

If that happens, 3-0 will feel earned even with the Bears minus Williams. If it does not, the questions about safety and the lack of takeaways will follow the Eagles home from the Windy City.

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