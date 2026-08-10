PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles returned to the practice field Monday morning after a players' day off (and a lot of roster evaluation), and got right back to handling the heat and humidity.

There was plenty of team work in the session, and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a solid day throwing the football, with two situational periods providing the biggest highlights.

The first predicament Sirianni plotted was the offense on the minus-35, down four points with 59 seconds left.

Things figured to ramp up until All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell undercut a seam route aimed for Hollywood Brown and made a diving interception to win “the game” for the Philadelphia defense.

Mitchell later recorded a brilliant PBU when Hurts was trying to fit the football into tight coverage.

The offense was able to bounce back somewhat with after getting the football at the plus-35 down eight points.

Second was a situation where the offense got the ball down 8 on the defense’s 35-yard line. On the final play, with just two seconds remaining, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio went conservative with a two-man rush, and Hurts kept extending things an inordinate amount of time by evading Jalen Carter before throwing the football across his body to Elijah Moore for what was called a TD on the field.

The defense was adamant that the play should have been blown dead. Perhaps, the ball didn’t lie on the subsequent two-point when Brown was breaking open for an easy pitch and catch, the veteran tripped himself up in the end zone.

BIRD DROPPINGS:

-- The Eagles made a series of roster moves before practice started, signing the three players they had in for visits on Sunday: edge rusher Tarron Jackson, defensive tackle David Blay, and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived two undrafted rookies: tight end Dae’Quan Wright and guard Jaeden Roberts. They also placed running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve.

Mitchell, along with RB Dameon Pierce, were both injured during Saturday’s practice.

-- Pierce (hamstring) was on the field watching the session but unable to participate. Along with Pierce, there were three other new injuries on the practice report: WR Danny Grey (concussion), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), and WR Johnny Wilson (knee).

Remaining sidelined were WRs DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring), edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (right ankle), and safety Cole Wisniewski (hamstring).

WR/PR Britain Covey (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited fashion, joining Chance Campbell, who remained limited and out of team drills with a groin injury.

-- Covey took at least a few team reps and was able to lead the punt returner reps with Elijah Moore, Cooper DeJean, Quez Watkins and Brandon Hayes following. -

Without Jones available, Tariq Castro-Fields got second-team reps at CB opposite Jakorian Bennett. Castro-Fields is a lesser-known player who has had a solid camp and rewarded with valuable reps.

-- Got a good look at some of the long snaps Braden Mann is dealing with from undrafted rookie Rocco Underwood. The first was off to the right, the next was low and left, and another was directly at the helmet. It took four or five reps for Underwood to deliver a strike.

-- Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens was back on Monday and finished the practice. He had left the last two practices early. An NFL source described the early exits as heat related.

-- Interior O-Lineman Willie Lampkin, who got reps at guard and center today, had to leave the session early after walking slowly to the medical tent. Lampkin wasa big winner in our winners and losers roundup from the first eight practices.

-- The Eagles were back to giving Fred Johnson reps at right tackle when managing Lane Johnson’s reps. Those had been going to rookie Markel Bell most of last week. Bell got his work at LT on the second-team.

The Other Coop

WR Darius Cooper gets some extra work in after practive on Aug. 5, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-- Second-year WR Darius Cooper gave Riq Woolen fits on Monday, beating the lengthy CB with a sharp out route before baiting him on a stop-and-go route for a big gain down the field.

Cooper also caught a nice back-shoulder attempt from Hurts with Michael Carter in coverage. Overall, Cooper had at least a half-dozen catches while working with the ones and twos and was the best WR on the field for the Eagles offense.

-- Vic Fangio continues to mix in Michael Carter at safety in the first-team nickel for some reps. Marcus Epps still gets the majority, however. Carter has been making plays in every practice and had an eye-opener Monday when bullying TE Eli Stowers after a catch and ripping the football loose.

-- Second-year CB Mac McWilliams recorded a nice PBU against veteran TE Dallas Goedert.

-- An interesting defensive tweak was veteran CB Shaun Wade playing what looked like a hybrid dime back/LB on a few reps with the twos and threes.

-- Tyler Steen and Ty Robinson got into it at one point and plenty of expletives flying while a dog pile developed on top of the two big men. Robinson has been getting more quality reps lately.

-- The Eagles were working on pass-rushing games at one point with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis working on a nice stunt. Byron Young also exploded into the backkfield on one rep before Drew Kendall stood up Young.

-- Both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby got loose for some nice runs. Bigsby likes to keep running when he gets away from the traffic and Mitchell made it hard for him today by dueling with the running back down the field.