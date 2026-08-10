Eagles Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Including Return of Former Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles had an off day this weekend, giving them time to work out and evaluate players at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. Turns out, they decided to add all three to the 90-man roster.

The highlight signing was the Eagles bringing back former draft pick Tarron Jackson, who played 21 games for the team between 2021 and 2022. Jackson was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft class, which was graded well this summer.

The Eagles also brought in defensive tackle David Blay and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who also worked out for the team Sunday. Blay was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Patriots before being waived last week.

A former West Chester (Pa.) standout, Blay eventually transferred to Louisiana Tech and later Miami (Fla.) to finish his college career. He totaled 129 tackles and 11.5 sacks at the FBS level, and had 5.0 sacks in 2022 at West Chester.

Jackson went undrafted in 2025, but spent all season on the Jaguars' practice squad. He was waived in May before being picked up by the Eagles.

The Eagles also made three corresponding moves to balance the roster. Rookie guard Jaelan Roberts and tight end Dae'Quan Wright were waived and running back Elijah Mitchell was put on injured reserve.

What do all these moves mean for the Eagles? They are bottom of the roster moves, but serve some purpose.

The decision to being Jackson back -- and how that impacts Brandon Graham

Any time the Eagles sign a pass rusher, the question will come back to Graham. The Eagles have decided to keep their conversations with Graham private, but now is the time that Graham would likely prefer to return.

The Eagles are in the heat of camp, and Graham would have a month to get in football shape. If Graham was the extra pass rusher and interior defensive tackle, why would the Eagles bring in Jackson?

Jackson is a camp body, but he has enough NFL experience to make noise in the preseason. He has played 24 games for two different teams, and spent the entire 2025 season on the 49ers' injured reserve list. He had a scary training camp moment last year after not getting up and laying on his back following a collision.

Perhaps Jackson is here for pass rusher depth following Keyshawn James-Newby suffering an ankle injury last week. The Eagles are set at pass rusher, but they need players to get through the preseason.

The disappointing rookie class

The draft picks have been discussed on the rookie progress report. Makai Lemon is still out with a hamstring injury, Eli Stowers has struggled, Cole Payton is reckless and throws a lot of interceptions, Micah Morris missed time, while Cole Wisniewski (hamstring) and Keyshawn James-Newby (ankle) have nursed injuries.

The undrafted free agents are long shots to make the roster anyway, but Dae'Quan Wright never fought for the No. 4 tight end spot and had trouble making an impact. Jaedan Roberts suffered an injury, but was also a long shot to make the roster at guard.

That's two undrafted free agents the Eagles have parted ways with already, just part of how the rookie class has underperformed this summer (can't blame the UDFAs for what's going on with the draft picks).

Good news for the Eagles? Markel Bell and Maximus Pulley have been surprises.

The Elijah Mitchell experiment is over

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve on Monday. He was in the competition for the RB3 role with Will Shipley and Dameon Pierce, but won't be making the roster.

Having just 120 carries since 2022, Mitchell rushed for only 560 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (4.7 yards per carry). A knee injury hindered Mitchell's 2022 season and he played just five games, but Mitchell hasn't been the same since.

A hamstring injury cost Mitchell all of the 2024 season, and he played in just one game with the Chiefs in 2025. Mitchell hasn't recorded a carry since 2023, and this injury is another setback.

Mitchell had some flashes in camp, and the preseason would have been an opportunity to stick around in the league. Now Mitchell's career is in question with this injured reserve designation.

Ja’Quinden Jackson is a roster long shot, but the Eagles need running backs in the preseason. He fills out the depth chart.

Can David Blay make the roster?

Doesn't hurt for the Eagles to have more depth at defensive tackle. The Eagles have Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Uar Bernard, and Zion Wilson behind the top four -- and it makes sense to add more depth for preseason games.

Blay had a $50,000 salary guarantee from the Patriots back in May. Wilson has a high UDFA salary guarantee too, so these two may be battling for a spot on the practice squad.

Wilson has been with the developmental period throughout training camp, getting those game reps in the preseason coming up. That will be the case with Blay once he learns the defense.

The Patriots were 10-deep at defensive tackle prior to Blay getting waived. There's a better opportunity in Philadelphia, an area Blay is familiar with after playing for Harry S. Truman in high school and two years at West Chester.