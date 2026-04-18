Which late-round sleepers Eagles can't afford to miss in NFL Draft? These prospects will solve a lot of problems

All NFL Drafts are important these days, yet this one has significant meaning for the Philadelphia Eagles. At least in the early rounds.

This is the product of having four of the first 98 picks, an opportunity to stock your roster with premium picks and add to an already talented core.

What about the later rounds of this draft? The Day 3 picks that don't get talked about until Saturday?

The Eagles don't have the draft capital on Day 3 like they had in previous years. This could be the product of this draft class not being as deep -- and the 2027 class being much deeper.

What picks do the Eagles have on Day 3? Philadelphia has two fourth-round picks (No. 114 and No. 137), a fifth-round pick (No. 178), and a sixth-round pick (No. 198). They'll move around like in previous years, so don't expect all these picks to be used.

Even with only four picks on Day 3 (for now), these are some sleepers the Eagles may want to take an extra look at.

Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State)

Projected Round: 4th-5th

The Eagles hosted Singleton for a pre-draft visit this week, giving the local product an opportunity to visit the Jefferson Health Training Complex. Singleton was clearned to run last week and sources told Eagles On SI he didn't run for the Eagles, but met with running backs coach Jemal Singleton as part of his visit.

Singleton injured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during the Senior Bowl and had to sit out the combine and Penn State's Pro Day. That bone is healed, as Singleton ran for the first time last week and hit 22.3 mph on the catapult vest.

Singlton has big play potential and could bring some more explosiveness to the Eagles running back room if taken early on Day 3. If the vision improves, he's a starting-caliber back.

Malik Benson (WR, Oregon)

Projected Round: 4th-5th

This is a loaded draft class for wide receivers, but Benson may be the deep-ball wideout the Eagles could use in their offense.

Benson caught 11 of the 17 targets that went 20+ yards his way last season, tying for third in the Big Ten. He has the knowledge of many offenses since he played at four different programs, even if he struggles to gain separation on anything but the deep ball.

The Eagles don't have a deep-ball wideout if AJ Brown is dealt, so Benson would add to a position where Howie Roseman has made deeper this offseason. The Eagles are revamping at wide reciever with Brown having an uncertain future, and Benson has a lot of upside.

Benson is also a dynamic punt returner, which would get Cooper DeJean out of that role -- and challenge Britain Covey for that job.

Brian Parker II (G/C, Duke)

Projected Round: 4th

Where Parker is listed on draft boards remains a mystery. Parker is a center on drfat boards and a guard on others. There was even some discussions he could play all five offensive line spots.

The Eagles need help on the interior of the offensive line, and have a backup center/guard in Drew Kendall. They could use a player that is projected to thrive on the interior of the offensive line in a zone-run scheme.

Parker has excellent footwork and can drive defenders well. He played right tackle at Duke and didn't allow a sack two seasons ago, so the performance matches the tape. Parker also knows an offensive line inside and out, getting recommended on his knowledge of the game.

On Day 3, Parker is worth a flyer.

Aidan Hubbard (DE, Northwestern)

Projected Round: 6th-7th

The best word to describe Hubbard -- consistant.

Hubbard doesn't have any "wow" moves that stand out, but he's a solid performer that could add depth to any pass rushing unit. He's quick off the snap and doesn't take plays off. The definition of a hard worker.

Taking an edge rusher in the later rounds doesn't mean much, but Hubbard appears to have the drive to stick around if given the opportunity. The Eagles could use someone to compete for a 53-man spot with the back half of their pass rusher group. Why not Hubbard?