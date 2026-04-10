Why Arnold Ebiketie will break out with Eagles in the 2026 season

While the Philadelphia Eagles weren't major players in free agency for the second consecutive year, there was one move amongst the one-year deals that was very intriguing in how he will be used in the defense.

The Arnold Ebiketie signing isn't going to raise many eyebrows. The Eagles signed Ebiketie to a one-year deal worth up to $7.3 million early in free agency, giving the team added depth at pass rusher to go with Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

In a sense, the Eagles pivoted. They were unable to re-sign Jaelen Phillips on the first day of the legal tampering period, leaving a massive void at pass rusher on the first day of free agency. Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche weren't coming back, and Brandon Graham still hasn't announced his decision for 2026.

That left the Eagles with Smith and Hunt as the proven pass rushers in Vic Fangio's defense. This group badly needed depth in the worst way, which makes the Ebiketie signing so pivotal.

Signing Ebiketie is a bit of a letdown after losing Phillips, especially since he didn't have a great 2025 seaosn with the Atlanta Falcons. Ebiketie had just 2.0 sacks in 370 pass rushing snaps, with six quarterback hits and 25 pressures. The pressure rate was solid at 14.5%, but Ebiketie was also a rotational player in Atlanta.

While those numbers may be a letdown of sorts, Ebiketie is an upgrade over Ojulari and Uche. Ojulari couldn't even see the field in his one year with the Eagles, while Uche struggle dto get snaps once the Eagles traded for Phillips and Graham came out of unretirement.

Simply a numbers game, which won't be the case with Ebiketie.

The Eagles need someone to be productive in the pass rushing rotation, even if they draft a defensive end on Day 1 or Day 2of the draft. That's where Ebiketie comes in.

Ebiketie likes what he was told about Vic Fangio's defense. He is strong against the run and can get to the quarterback, as evidenced by the pressure rate. The 14.5% pressure rate would have been second amongst the Eagles pass rushers in 2025 (behind Phillips).

“Over the past couple of years we know the Eagles have been notorious for having a great defense," Ebiketie said last month. "I feel like that’s something I always want to be a part of. Just coming out here and learning from those guys and the goal is always to be the best version of yourself that you can possibly be. I felt like it was a great fit for me to come out here.”

Ebiketie is going to get more snaps with the Eagles, and the franchise is banking on a high pressure rate. As a rotational player in 2023, Ebiketie had 6.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, and a 17.2% pressure rate.

The Eagles will certainly take that.

Ebiketie is more than capable of matching those numbers, as his style of play fits Fangio's system. he also has a high motor and can be utilized on third down, which is where the opportunities to get to the quarterback will come.

As a rotational player, the Eagles will get the most out of Ebiketie. He'll fit right in with Hunt and Smith, while also helping out whatever pass rusher the Eagles bring in during the draft. Even if the Eagles trade for a premium pass rusher (Jonathan Greenard), the Ebiketie signing looks even better.

The Eagles allocated their money to improving the third/fourth pass rusher this offseason. They found a gem in Ebiketie.

Wouldn't be surprising if the 27-year-old Ebiketie is in Philadelphia for more than one season.