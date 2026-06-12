PHILADELPHIA — Chris Kuper knows exactly what he’s stepping into as the Philadelphia Eagles’ new offensive line coach.

For 13 seasons, that position belonged to Jeff Stoutland, a legendary assistant who developed a lengthy list of Pro Bowl talent and helped turn the offensive line into the cornerstone of the franchise’s greatest modern-era run.

But everyone’s time in the NFL is finite. Stoutland’s tenure ended as the Eagles shifted toward a wide-zone, stretch-run scheme and moved away from their heavy shotgun sets and what Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens recently called “same-side ball.”

Kuper, 43, arrives in Philadelphia after four seasons as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line coach. His eight-year playing career as a guard with the Denver Broncos — where he started 79 games — has given him added credibility in the meeting room.

“Replacing [Stoutland], I just got to be myself,” Kuper said earlier this week.

Early returns from spring practices have been encouraging. Several Eagles offensive linemen have expressed excitement about Kuper’s coaching style and familiarity with the new scheme.

“Chris is awesome,” star left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “He’s been a great addition. He’s bringing new techniques, and he’s very familiar with this new scheme. His experience and knowledge are translating from the classroom to the field, and we’re learning a lot.”

A Collective Buy-In

Eagles All-Pro RT Lane Johnson. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson and Jurgens both highlighted how Kuper’s playing background resonates with the group.

Johnson noted that Vikings Pro Bowl tackle Brian O’Neill called Kuper his favorite O-line coach in the NFL.

“Just his playing experience… He’s a great teacher,” Johnson said. “He knows, as a former player, how to communicate. That’s really good.”

The difference is visible on the practice field. Stoutland’s sessions were more methodical, with longer pauses between reps to emphasize teaching points. Kuper’s approach is high-tempo, maximizing reps and building conditioning while reserving detailed instruction for meetings.

“It’s totally different,” Johnson said. “New drills, new tempo. It was a game-changer for me coming out there and getting used to that.”

The technical changes have also sparked interest.

“I think the new system he’s stressing is going to be more efficient for us,” Johnson added. “Our run-blocking angles will be more conducive. We’ll be able to be in a three-point stance a little more.”

Jurgens described it as a more collective approach: “It’s all 11 of us that have a job and responsibility. It’s not put on just the five offensive linemen.”

Remarkably, Kuper has stepped out of Stoutland’s lengthy shadow in record time — at least with the players who matter most.

A much tougher test awaits in September, but Kuper appears prepared.

“Players, if you can help them, they’re going to listen,” he said. “If I can help the players and they see the results on the field, I’m going to get the buy-in. My goal is that they trust me based on what I’ve taught them — and that it’s coming to fruition on the field.”