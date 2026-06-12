Why Chris Kuper Has Quickly Won Over Eagles' O-Line With Jeff Stoutland's Departure
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PHILADELPHIA — Chris Kuper knows exactly what he’s stepping into as the Philadelphia Eagles’ new offensive line coach.
For 13 seasons, that position belonged to Jeff Stoutland, a legendary assistant who developed a lengthy list of Pro Bowl talent and helped turn the offensive line into the cornerstone of the franchise’s greatest modern-era run.
But everyone’s time in the NFL is finite. Stoutland’s tenure ended as the Eagles shifted toward a wide-zone, stretch-run scheme and moved away from their heavy shotgun sets and what Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens recently called “same-side ball.”
Kuper, 43, arrives in Philadelphia after four seasons as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line coach. His eight-year playing career as a guard with the Denver Broncos — where he started 79 games — has given him added credibility in the meeting room.
“Replacing [Stoutland], I just got to be myself,” Kuper said earlier this week.
Early returns from spring practices have been encouraging. Several Eagles offensive linemen have expressed excitement about Kuper’s coaching style and familiarity with the new scheme.
“Chris is awesome,” star left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “He’s been a great addition. He’s bringing new techniques, and he’s very familiar with this new scheme. His experience and knowledge are translating from the classroom to the field, and we’re learning a lot.”
A Collective Buy-In
Future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson and Jurgens both highlighted how Kuper’s playing background resonates with the group.
Johnson noted that Vikings Pro Bowl tackle Brian O’Neill called Kuper his favorite O-line coach in the NFL.
“Just his playing experience… He’s a great teacher,” Johnson said. “He knows, as a former player, how to communicate. That’s really good.”
The difference is visible on the practice field. Stoutland’s sessions were more methodical, with longer pauses between reps to emphasize teaching points. Kuper’s approach is high-tempo, maximizing reps and building conditioning while reserving detailed instruction for meetings.
“It’s totally different,” Johnson said. “New drills, new tempo. It was a game-changer for me coming out there and getting used to that.”
The technical changes have also sparked interest.
“I think the new system he’s stressing is going to be more efficient for us,” Johnson added. “Our run-blocking angles will be more conducive. We’ll be able to be in a three-point stance a little more.”
Jurgens described it as a more collective approach: “It’s all 11 of us that have a job and responsibility. It’s not put on just the five offensive linemen.”
Remarkably, Kuper has stepped out of Stoutland’s lengthy shadow in record time — at least with the players who matter most.
A much tougher test awaits in September, but Kuper appears prepared.
“Players, if you can help them, they’re going to listen,” he said. “If I can help the players and they see the results on the field, I’m going to get the buy-in. My goal is that they trust me based on what I’ve taught them — and that it’s coming to fruition on the field.”
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen