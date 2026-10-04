PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles may have arrived at an early crossroads in their season.

There is still plenty of season remaining, but after losing two straight games – one in a blowout last Monday to the Bears, the other in a meltdown on Sunday to the Rams – there is definitely a whiff of desperation as they head to London looking to beat a Jaguars team that moved to 3-1 by beating the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Or maybe not.

“Here's what I do know is there's gonna be panic on the outside, and there's gonna be understandably a lot of frustration on the inside, but we were 2-2 in the Super Bowl year, and there's kind of like a sigh of relief in a way when everyone writes you off, where you just say, ‘OK, now the only thing that matters is everyone in this room,’ and I have a feeling that's probably gonna happen,” said Eagles punt returner Britain Covey, whose 41-yard punt return into the red zone set up a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 13-3 lead with 5:44 to play in the second quarter.

“You're gonna get written off as a team and, and in a way it's kind of a unique situation. You wish it wasn't needing that, but it's a unique way to come together as a team because you're all you have.”

Right now, though, there’s little to hang a hat on, though some players saw things a bit differently.

“I think there's a lot of things we can take away from this game,” said Cooper DeJean, whose interception late in the first half set up a touchdown with three seconds to go. “I don't think anybody's worried. I still feel like there's a lot of confidence in, in this locker room. There's definitely things we can build off of that we did in this game, and obviously things that we can clean up. The biggest thing is finishing the game.”

Not Much For Eagles To Hang Hat On At Moment

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

-The Eagles were banged up coming in and got even more banged up during the game, losing Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Greenard, and Quinyon Mitchell. Lane Johnson wasn’t available due to a personal matter just hours before kickoff, a move that left the Eagles with 47 available players, not the 48 allowed by the NFL on game day.

-The Eagles have been dreadful in the third quarter through four games, going three-and-out on nine of their 11 possessions in that quarter.

-On Sunday, they were 0-for-12 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down. They had just 12 first downs.

“I've got a ton of confidence in [Offensive Coordinator] Sean [Mannion] and he's going to wear a lot of this,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “There's no doubt. I'm going to wear a lot of this. Our offense is going to wear a lot of this. You win together, you lose together. I have no complaints on what happened there today. There's opportunity for us all to grow following this game, win, lose, draw.”

While the Eagles were 2-2 in their 2024 Super Bowl season, they emerged from their bye week with a renewed emphasis on the running game. Saquon Barkley reeled off a 2,000-yard season.

What can the Eagles do?

Jalen Hurts said they need to “double down” on the work.

“This is a team that is building and finding its way,” said the quarterback. “It's obviously a work in progress. I have the utmost confidence in this team. I have the utmost confidence in this group. We just have to remain endured, be persistent, and keep committing to one another, keep committing to the work of becoming a better group together.”

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