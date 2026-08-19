Eagles' Vic Fangio Does Little To Ease Our Fears About Jonathan Greenard's Week 1 availability

Jonathan Greenard playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 is officially in doubt.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't give encouraging news on Greenard's pectoral injury prior to the start of joint practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, indicating the star pass rusher isn't returning any time soon.

"I don't know when Greenard will be back," Fangio said. "That injury he got in our weight room is going to take some time to heal."

Greenard suffered a pectoral injury prior to the start of training camp and hasn't participated in any practices. He's missed three weeks with the injury and the start of the regular season is in 25 days.

The Eagles are going to have to ramp up Greenard if he is going to return by Week 1, which means getting him out on the field for practice. Greenard doesn't appear to be coming back any time soon, and the cutdown day for the 53-man roster is in 11 days.

Philadelphia will have to make a decison on Greenard on August 30. Do the Eagles place him on the 53-man roster and bank on Greenard being ready sometime in September? Or do they keep him on PUP and have Greenard miss the first four weeks of the season, creating a roster spot on the 53 and buy him more time to get to 100%.

The Eagles will have to give some clues on when Greenard will be back on August 30. If Greenard is on the active roster, he'll be back before Week 5 on October 11. Greenard may not be back by Week 1 on September 13, but there's a good chance he'll be back at some point in September if the Eagles don't keep him on PUP.

August 30 has more significance for the pass rusher making just south of $25 million a year.

The pressure is on the No. 3 and No. 4 pass rushers

The Eagles saw how their pass rush was without a star in their system last year. They didn't have depth and consistently struggled to get to the quarterback.

Before Jaelan Phillips arrived last year, the Eagles were tied for 18th in sacks (16.0) and 24th in sack rate (5.6%). They were also 11th in pressure rate (38.6%). After the Eagles acquired Phillips, they were sixth in pressure rate (41.7%), tied for fifth in sacks (26.0), and eigth in sack rate (8.6%).

This pass rush is significantly deeper than last season. Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith are a year better, and Hunt had his breakout season last year. Behind Hunt and Smith, the Eagles spent more to improve the depth -- landing Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa on one-year deals.

Both Ebiketie and Epenesa have had success in the league. Ebiketie is the third-down specialist in getting to the quarterback, while Epenesa was a good rotational pass rusher for half a decade with the Bills.

"The other guys are coming along, but we need our third and fourth until Greenard gets back to really solidify their positions," Fangio said. "AK (Ebiketie) is coming along. (Epenesa) been doing good."

Does this mean Brandon Graham is returning?

This question will be asked until a final decision is made on Graham. While Graham wanted to return at some point in training camp, the Eagles have kept those conversations in house.

The deadline for Graham's return is coming soon, as the Eagles have one week of camp left before cutdown day on August 30. Graham could easily slide in as a fifth pass rusher or rotational defensive tackle until Greenard is ready to return.

Graham won't need a long time to get into football shape either. He wants to return for a 16th season, but that's up to the Eagles. Graham also wants to play a full season, but the Eagles can take their time with making the decision on his return since Graham doesn't have to participate in the full training camp.

What the Eagles do -- or don't do -- regarding Graham may hint on Greenard's status. They may also like the pass rushers they have in house as well.

Let's see what transpires next week regarding a potential Graham return.