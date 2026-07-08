Like most of the Eagles’ playmakers, running back Saquon Barkley will enter into the 2026 season with elevated expectations, thanks to a planned shift in the offensive scheme.

If what we saw this spring is any indication, Philadelphia wants to give the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year a much bigger role as a pass catcher. What that looks like has to be defined, however.

With A.J. Brown now gone, there’s a significant number of targets up for grabs, and it looks like Barkley -- along with third-year backup Will Shipley -- are going to be the designated outlets on a lot of the passing concepts.

On paper, that is a sensible role but if that expands, it's a buyer beware situation.

Casual fans love the idea of a more versatile Barkley in the passing game—after all, he's got superstar explosiveness and a highlight reel of big plays on the resume.

But when you dig into the advanced metrics, the picture gets cloudier, especially when Barkley is asked to line up outside the backfield.

According to FTN’s analysis, Barkley was among the worst receivers among RBs last season when lined up out of the backfield. That’s not just a one-off bad year either; it highlights a limitation that’s been a theme in his career dating back to his years with the New York Giants.

Christian McCaffrey Led The League In RB Receiving DVOA 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qyhfYDpXLP — FTN (@FTNFantasy) June 26, 2026

Barkley has simply never been great when split out wide, and the numbers back that up. According to FTN, Barkley ended up near the bottom of DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement) and DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) of any running back in the receiving game.

These stats are valuable because they adjust for situation -- things like down, distance, and the opponent's strength -- and they show that, for most of his career Barkley has basically been a replacement-level player as a receiver.

The eye test also hints at that because Barkley is neither the kind of consistent route-runner that creates separation, nor are his hands clean or terribly reliable.

The FTN piece was blunt: “Keep him in the backfield and let him play to his strengths.”

As a runner, Barkley is still one of the best in the NFL with speed, burst, and ability to break tackles. However, asking him to stretch the field vertically or beat defensive backs one-on-one just isn’t a great matchup for the offense, and the analytics strongly advises against it.

Better Option?

Will Shipley | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Despite all the talk about Barkley being a do-it-all, three-down back the narrative that comes with his athleticism, contract, and pedigree -- Barkley has been pretty underwhelming as a pass-game producer and Shipley is the best receiving back on the Eagles. However, the Clemson product will need to show more efficacy as a runner and pass protector to take advantage of that.

It's the Eagles have to spread the ball around without Brown. but Barkley should be limited to short routes, screens, and check-downs where he can use his effectiveness in space instead of forcing him into positions where his weaknesses will show up down the field.

The star RB is still a dynamic talent, but turning him into a featured pass-catcher is fool's gold. The goal should be the more tempered one of consistent outlet receiver.