The Other June 1 Roster Move Eagles Will Make That Doesn't Involve A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have made June 1 significant, for a multitude of reasons.

The biggest move that is waiting is A.J. Brown and the compensation the Eagles will receive for the five-time 1,000-yard receiver. June 1 is a significant date for Brown and the Eagles, as the receiver can finally move on and the Eagles can spread the dead cap over two years.

There is another move that will happen on June 1 that isn't as notable as brown, but involves a franchise legend.

Brandon Graham had a one-year deal he signed last year, but Graham does not hit free agency until June 1. Graham's contract will terminate and he will become a free agent on June 1.

What does this mean for the Eagles and Graham?

Eagles create a roster spot

The Eagles currently have 90 spots filled on their roster, but have an extra roster spot available due to using the International Player Exemption on Uar Bernard. Once the Graham contract is terminated, that will create an extra roster spot.

The Eagles used the extra roster spot to sign wide receiver Samori Toure, but will create a new one once Graham's contract is expired on June 1. Once the Eagles trade A.J. brown, they'll have two roster spots available.

Is one of those spots for Brandon Graham?

At this stage in the offseason, it's unclear if Graham will be back for a 17th season with the Eagles.

Graham returned last season under different circumstances. The Eagles had a need at pass rusher and he wasn't ready to retire just yet, still working out and being around the facility even after his retirement.

The Eagles took care of the edge rusher position this offseason. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt were already in the fold, but Philadelphia acquired Jonathan Greenard and signed Arnold Ebiketie in free agency.

The top four pass rushers are Greenard, Hunt, Smith, and Ebiketie. Is there any room for Graham on the roster?

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was also signed this offseason, and is in contention for a roster spot. Would the Eagles keep six pass rushers if they brought Graham back? Would Graham coming back be at the expense of Tryon-Shoyinka?

What could Graham add to the 2026 roster?

If Graham does decide to return for the 2026 season, he would be 38 years old and play on an extremely limited basis. The Eagles have a very good rotation at pass rusher, so there wouldn't be much of an opportunity for Graham.

Would Graham move inside and play defensive tackle? Graham was doing that throughout the season last year, an dthe Eagles were deep at defensive tackle.

Philadelphia still is deep at defensive tackle, arguably the deepest position on the roster. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis start, while Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, and Ty Robinson are part of the rotation. Bernard is expected to make the 53-man roster since the Eagles don't want to expose him to waivers.

There may not be much room on this roster for Graham in terms of playing time.

If Graham returns, he'll be a welcomed leader in the locker room and a strong presence amongst the defense. That may be what the Eagles gain, but the locker room is already strong.

This all comes down to Graham. Does he anat to be back or not?

If Graham does return, the Eagles will find a way to accommodate him.