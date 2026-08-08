PHILADELPHIA — The idea that the NFL is a meritocracy ignores some rather obvious exceptions like pedigree and money.

As the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eagles’ receiver Elijah Moore was once on the right side of the personnel equation.

Set to enter Year 6 of his NFL career after signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia in March, Moore, 26, is now swimming upstream against projection and larger contracts in an effort to make the 33-man roster.

Through seven practices this summer, Moore has unquestionably been one of the better Eagles’ receivers, but the odds remain against the Ole Miss product.

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Eagles WR Makai Lemon at minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The current Eagles’ WR room features a star in DeVonta Smith, a high-profile trade pickup in Dontayvion Wicks, a first-round pick in Makai Lemon and a free agent guaranteed $5 million in Hollywood Brown.

That leaves one or two roster spots for players like Moore, Darius Cooper, Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson.

Despite the uphill battle Moore is approaching his opportunity with the Eagles with a perspective shaped by his winding NFL path, and viewing previous setbacks as essential lessons rather than reason for regret.

His deal with the Eagles comes after stops with the Jets, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos, and after early promise in Moore’s NFL career turned into a challenging 2025 campaign limited to nine receptions for 112 yards with Buffalo before finishing on Denver’s practice squad.

Despite that, Moore spoke openly about resilience amid a career that hasn’t reached the heights that were once expected.

“I think that life is not a linear path,” Moore said Friday after practice. “You know, I think for any person – even some of the top players that get picked – that it goes exactly the way they want it.”

According to Moore, the adversity is “there to teach you lessons.”

“I got kids,” said Moore. “I got things I got to teach them outside of just having everything go my way. What example would I set if everything went my way? I wouldn’t have nothing to tell, you know? So, I think it’s just brushing myself off, always always having high hopes.”

Moore’s faith drives him.

“I believe in the Lord,” he said. "And it’s continuing to push. I think that’s what always keeps me motivated whatever situation I’m in, just have high hopes. I put the work in. Anything else outside of that just takes care of of itself.”

Moore made it clear he would not alter his experiences, even as the easier path might wish for a smoother road.

“One hundred percent,” said Moore. “As much as people say that they would change [the adversity], I wouldn’t because of the man I think that it’s made me to be.

“There’s a lot that I’ve got to learn about myself, correct about myself, that I don’t know how else it would have got challenged if it wasn’t for football. So I look at everything in a positive light. I feel like I’m a better man because of it.”

In Eagles training camp, Moore has been getting significant first-team reps recently as Smith and Lemon sit out with hamstring injuries, and delivering with them.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly developed a chemistry with Moore with those added opportunities.

“It's one day at a time,” Moore said. “You got to make the most of every opportunity that you have whenever my number's called. It's going to sound cliche, but you gotta make a play."

If Moore keeps making plays the way he has been, he’s going to make GM Howie Roseman’s job a little more difficult on cutdown day.