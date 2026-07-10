Why Saquon Barkley's Pitch To LeBron James To Come To Philly May Actually Work

Saquon Barkley was on the other side of the fence once before.

Barkley knew aplenty about the Philadelphia Eagles. He was used to watching them succeed when he was with the New York Giants. While the Giants were losing every season, the Eagles were winning.

When Barkley was a free agent, he knew exactly what the Eagles needed -- a Tier 1 running back. Barkley wanted to come to the Eagles, and the Eagles pursued him in return.

The match made in heaven ended up in Barkley having the greatest season by any player in franchise history . Barkley rushed for 2,006 yards in the regular season and 2,504 rushing yards combined in the regular season and postseason -- the most in NFL history.

Oh, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Barkley became a legend in Philadelphia overnight. Why can't the same thing happen with another free agent that is contemplating Philadelphia?

LeBron James is contemplating between the Philadelphia Sixers, or returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat. The Sixers would be a new venture, like Barkley when he joined the Eagles.

Barkley did make his pitch to James sharing those sentiments.

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."

LeBron James is already a legend, one of the greatest players to ever grace a basketball court. This is why Barkley's pitch may actually work.

Legend status in Philadelphia is a real thing

When a free agent signs with Philadelphia and wins, things change in this city.

Pete Rose signed with the Phillies in 1979 and was the missing piece toward the franchise's first World Series title in 1980. Moses Malone was traded to the Sixers prior to the 1982-83 season and the Sixers won the NBA Finals in the ensuing year. Terrell Owens was traded to the Eagles and they went to their first Super Bowl in 24 years.

Kyle Schwarber signed with the Eagles and they went to the World Series for the first time in 14 years. Bryce Harper chose the Phillies after six straight losing seasons and changed the direction of the franchise.

Barkley signed with the Eagles and got them over the hump in year one, winning their second Super Bowl title. He only needed one year to become one of the greatest free agent signings in franchise history -- if not the greatest.

What happens if LeBron James chooses the Sixers? A team that just traded for Jaylen Brown that already had a core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

If James signed with the Sixers, he would already reach Harper status in Philadelphia -- even at 41 years old. Philadelphia fans would love that he chose this city over Cleveland and Miami, two teams he already became a legend with.

What if the Sixers won the title with James? Philadelphia hasn't been to the NBA Finals since 2001 and hasn't won a title since 1983. If James is a part of that championship run, imagine the statues that would be built for him in the city.

Philadelphia is a basketball town, just like it is a baseball town and a football town. This city is starving to see the Sixers win.

If LeBron James can accomplish this, he would be a legend in Philadelphia -- and so much more.

Barkley's pitch is genuine. He lived it, and is still living it.

He wants the same for James. Great athletes have joined Philadelphia, and legends have made their mark in this city.

Why can't LeBron James do the same?